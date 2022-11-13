Any person who has a stable job and has a certain number of years of service on a payroll can access loans to purchase a home such as Infonavit and Fovissste or through a banking institution, but unfortunately there are many people who do not have these facilities.

The need to have a home sometimes forces people to take extreme decisions, encouraged by some social leaders, putting their physical integrity at risk, in the case of land invasions, which are owned either by individuals or by governments. state and federal. This is where the municipal authorities must be very alert to supervise and monitor these urban settlements, which regularly occur in vulnerable sectors. Therefore, it is essential that governments promote and implement housing support programs, so that families with limited resources can have the opportunity to purchase a home. Invasions have become a problem, being like a snowball that grows if it is not attended to in time and alternatives are sought. There are social leaders who take advantage of people’s need for profit, offering things that they cannot fulfill and leaving a “hot potato” for the authorities.

The Livestock Fair is coming up in Culiacán and, according to the organizers, they hope to break the attendance record with more than 500,000 people. The event will be held from November 17 to December 4. Prior to the start of this festival, the traditional parade is scheduled for this Sunday, where more than two thousand riders are expected. In the Palenque program, artists of the Mexican regional genre stand out. The absence of pop or reggaeton singers could be due to high costs or because the public is what they demand. In short, it would also be necessary to see if the authorities allow the so-called narcocorridos to be sung, something that has been sought to be avoided.

In popular neighborhoods, they continue to demand that the municipal authorities extend the pothole program, since there are many streets that are in poor condition, making traffic difficult for both cars and pedestrians. The backlog of paving continues to be high in the capital of Sinaloa and this problem must be addressed because the urban sprawl is growing. It is also important that when authorizing a new subdivision, green areas are allocated and that these are protected.

In several parts of the city, the checkpoints have increased in recent days, especially at night, where elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard and State Police participate. Also, in coordination with other corporations, they carry out tours and stop motorists for routine checks, as part of the prevention of crimes, such as the possession of firearms or drugs. But they must take care that the human rights of citizens are not violated.