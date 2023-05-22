The candidate for mayor of Murcia, Pedro García Rex, met this Monday with the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation of Murcia (ASHOMUR), Felipe Saldaña, and with representatives of the Congress Office. After this meeting, the politician stressed “the imperative need for the municipality to improve its connections and increase the frequency of the AVE.” “Citizens will demand from the administrations the actions that the seventh city in Spain in population deserves, also taking into account the great tourist attractions that it has, mainly linked to gastronomy and its cultural and natural heritage,” García Rex explained in a statement.

He also pointed out that the liberal party will launch a development plan to promote the Murcia Brand to attract more investment, promoting public-private collaboration. Along these lines, the candidate for mayor of Murcia for Citizens believes it is necessary to continue working on strategies for sustainability and smart tourism destinations.

«Murcia can think big and has everything for it. We believe that the municipality can host large cultural and sports leisure events and for this we all have to work to achieve it », he indicated. Ciudadanos defends the expansion of Nueva Condomina with the construction of a hotel and a congress center or the creation of a multipurpose sports space to replace the current Príncipe de Asturias Pavilion.

Continuing to promote congress tourism is another of the objectives set by the Ciudadanos municipal candidacy, proposing the adaptation of the spaces adjacent to the Víctor Villegas Auditorium and generating multi-purpose spaces, which can be used by both residents and event organizers.

After the meeting with Ashomur, García Rex held a meeting with representatives of the Murcian Association of Family Businesses (Amefmur), at the Croem headquarters. The Liberal candidate conveyed to them the Liberal Party’s proposals on family and business matters and listened to the demands of the family business sector, which represents 92% of private companies in the Region of Murcia.

“We want to reduce bureaucracy, administrative obstacles, the tax burden and give Murcians greater facilities in their day-to-day lives, also promoting greater initiatives for conciliation and we will create a Family Department and another for Conciliation for this purpose,” he concluded.