Given the indifference of the federal authorities, three citizens got to work and covered a megabache in the Highway to Monclovaat the height of the municipality of Mina.

As they said, that bump caused a head-on collision there last week in which a young woman died.

Pedro Magaña, who had the initiative to carry out the repair mondayHe said that he used 10 bags of asphalt and that he was supported by his brother Jorge and his friend Jesús Núñez, both from Monclova.

He stated that the idea arose because no authority fixed the damage and there was a risk of more mishaps on the road, where the repairs are in charge of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, what in New Lion It is headed by Blanca Estela Aburto García.

Magaña said that in this section, located between kilometers 113 and 109, several accidents have already been recorded.

He estimated that plugging the pothole took about four hours.

“Here in Monclova they called him the pothole of death,” he said.

“It makes us very helpless because in the crash last week the goddaughter of a friend of mine died, and they spoke to him to tell him that the girl died because of a chin… pothole.

“More than sadness, it gives courage because it is not possible that there are no crews to make tours and repair unsafe points so that there are no fatal accidents,” he said.