In a forum, 160 citizens drawn by lots are to come into conversation with federal politicians. What influence the experiment will have remains to be seen.

BERLIN taz | When the letter arrived, she didn’t take it seriously at first, says student Maya Loewe from Freiburg. The citizens’ council, what is that supposed to be? But in the envelope there was also a letter with the signature of Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble. Loewe researched, considered – and finally signed up. Now Loewe, who is doing her Abitur next year, is “excited to come into contact with many different people”.

Thomas Spiesser, software developer from Berlin-Neukölln, is also expecting “open discussions about completely different opinions”. “Out of the bubble” is a good approach.

The citizens’ council is an amazing experiment with democracy. 160 people drawn by lot – schoolchildren, academics, jobbers, pensioners, many without any political experience – will debate Germany’s foreign policy from Wednesday. By taking over the patronage, Schäuble indicated that he attaches importance to the parliamentary system to the new procedure.

Only if democracy is open to new procedures will it “remain stable,” said Schäuble on Wednesday. Citizens’ councils are “the opposite of populism”. On the one hand, there is an attempt to reform dusty democratic mechanisms: Citizens advise the Bundestag so that its decisions are more in the interests of the sovereign. On the other hand, citizens’ councils enable conversations between those who think differently, which are less common in times of angry internet debates. Especially “in view of changes in public communication”, one has to “find something better”, says Schäuble.

Crucial questions still open

Citizens’ debates are organized as online conferences from a studio on Alexanderplatz in Berlin. Those who were drawn from the population registers and sat in front of their computers at home were selected in such a way that they roughly represent a cross-section of the total population.

Ten meetings, some of which last for days, will take place in plenary and working groups until mid-February. Professional moderators should ensure that everyone has their say and that no prolific speakers dominate the discussions. Experts provide technical input so that the citizens’ councils can build on a solid knowledge base. At the end there should be a report to Schäuble and the Bundestag.

The council that has just started is the second edition, coordinated with the Bundestag’s council of elders. The first nationwide citizens’ council last year asked, among other things: Should representative democracy be supplemented? In the lead then as now is the association Mehr Demokratie. Now it is about more than foreign policy. “Germany’s role in the world” is the title. What is needed is a mixture of self-definition (what should Germany stand for?), Position determination (how is the situation?) And practical politics.

In 2018, a citizens’ council in Ireland caused a stir, the debates of which paved the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage. France held a similar experiment on climate policy last year. Citizens’ councils are part of the constitution in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. Local municipalities, such as Augsburg, are also trying out the process. After the FDP, the Greens recently included the call for citizens’ councils in their basic program – and threw out nationwide referendums. In times of political polarization, this is no longer a good idea.

The process is still at the very beginning. Crucial questions remain open: Should citizens’ councils be institutionalized, made into a permanent procedure on a legal basis? And what influence, what weight do these bodies have?

“The results of our deliberations must have a certain relevance,” says Citizen Council Spiesser, “otherwise the time is too good.” It makes little sense to put a lot of effort into writing a report that then does not trigger any consequences. If the experiment is continued, the aim should be to give the results a certain degree of binding force in the political process. According to Schäuble, that will probably be decided by the next Bundestag.