From: Jens Kiffmeier

What do citizens think of politics? Bärbel Bas started the citizens’ council. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The members are drawn at random: the new Citizens’ Council should give politicians tips – for example on nutrition. But what can the new body do? The overview.

Berlin – the average consumer makes now politics: On Friday (July 21) the starting signal for the appointment of the first citizens’ council was given. Before the members were drawn, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas defended the new body against criticism. This is “an enrichment and not a side parliament, as critics say,” the SPD politician made clear in the ARD morning show. There are hearing procedures with experts in the Bundestag, but no body in which a topic is explicitly discussed with citizens. But that will change now.

Citizens Council on nutrition: Bundestag starts drawing of members

The Citizens’ Council is a new federal government project. The appointment was decided by the Bundestag with the votes of the traffic light coalition and the left. It aims to narrow the gap between politicians and voters. In recent years, in particular, the question has been raised as to whether political decisions actually still reflect the needs and wishes of the population.

It is repeatedly criticized that politics is all too often determined by elites and interest groups, while the voice of ordinary citizens is only heard to a limited extent. That is why the citizens’ council should now remedy the situation and involve citizens more directly in the decision-making processes. The participants will be drawn at random. They are scheduled to start their work at the end of September and within a few months they will draw up a “citizen’s report” with recommendations for action. The topic of nutrition will be dealt with first. But how does the Citizens’ Council actually work? Here are the most important questions and answers:

What is the Citizens Council?

The citizens’ council is a new concept of citizen participation that is already being used successfully in various countries, such as France and Ireland. This is a randomly selected group of 160 citizens, representative of the general population. These citizens are brought together for a certain period of time in order to deal intensively with a specific political issue and to develop recommendations for political decision-makers. This may also help to allay the fears of the Germans.

From autumn, the committee will meet on three weekends in person and at six digital meetings and will initially discuss the topic of “Nutrition in transition: between private affairs and state tasks”. The Council should then present recommendations by the end of February 2024. The members of the Citizens’ Council are not elected, but by lottery by the President of the Bundestag Baerbel Bas (SPD) selected.

Election of the citizens’ council: who is a member?

The Citizens’ Council has a total of 160 members who are not politicians, lobbyists or experts. Rather, they are ordinary citizens who are selected by lottery from the population. This random selection is intended to create a representative group that reflects the diversity of society in terms of age, gender, level of education, occupation and social background.

In mid-June, around 20,000 randomly selected citizens were invited by post to participate in the committee. To take part, people must be at least 16 years old and have German citizenship. Until the beginning of the week, those invited could report back if they wanted to take part in the draw. According to the Bundestag, it received more than 2,000 replies.

How does the draw for the Citizens’ Council work?

The drawing of lots for the citizens’ council members is a crucial step in ensuring the independence and representativeness of the body. This usually involves creating a database of potential participants who must meet certain criteria, such as minimum age or citizenship.

The Bundestag decided that certain characteristics must be adequately represented in the body. For example, all federal states should be represented on the committee, people with different levels of education should take part and there should be a balanced gender ratio. Since the start of the citizens’ council is about nutrition, vegetarians and vegans should also be represented according to their share of the population. A computer-aided random number generator uses these criteria to put together several groups. The President of the Bundestag then draws one of the mixed groups in the lottery.

What can the Citizens’ Council do?

The Citizens’ Council has the potential to make political decisions more transparent, more democratic and closer to the citizen. Since the members are representative of the population, their recommendations can certainly reflect a wide range of opinions and needs. In addition, they can be supported by experts in the debates in order to create a well-founded basis for decision-making.

However, the power of the citizens’ council does not lie in passing laws or making political decisions. Rather, the recommendations that have been drawn up are handed over to political decision-makers. The Citizens’ Council thus acts as an advisory body and can significantly influence political processes. Political actors are usually not obliged to follow the recommendations, but public perception and the legitimacy of decisions can be strengthened if political actors take the recommendations of the citizens’ council into account.

What criticism is there of the citizens’ council?

For part of the Union, the Citizens’ Council is a sideshow. “The fact that the state spends several million euros on a citizens’ council and then it is not even clear what the end result is not only hypocritical towards the citizens, but also a pure waste of money,” quoted the Spiegel as deputy CDU general secretary Christina Stumpp. MEPs could also simply talk to citizens on site on topics such as nutrition. “My constituency is my citizens’ council.”

But the President of the Bundestag sees things differently. Bärbel Bas argued that MPs were often unaware of the “silent middle” opinion. “Even when I hold citizens’ consultation hours in my constituency or I invite people to a citizens’ meeting, those who already have an opinion on this topic always come to me and say: I want you to push this through in the Bundestag.” (jeki)

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully checked by editor Jens Kiffmeier before publication.