Each time he finds himself in difficulty, Emmanuel Macron invents a new ad hoc structure. After the “great national debate” organized in the wake of the yellow vests crisis or the Citizen’s Climate Convention, the government has decided to launch a council of 35 citizens drawn by lot, who will be responsible for monitoring the vaccination campaign … This new Macronian operation has been at the “recruitment” stage since January 4 and until the 10 of this month. It is the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (Cese) which is responsible for the drawing of lots, and which will host the work of the citizens in question. Their recruitment is done “According to criteria of age, gender, region, level of qualification, socio-professional category and type of dwelling”. They will also have to answer a question: “Do you intend to get vaccinated in the year 2021 against Covid-19? “” This expression of their position will make it possible to establish a posteriori the balances within the collective of citizens, in order to have opinions and recommendations reflecting the positions present within French society “, explained the Cese to Sunday newspaper.

It must be said that the government has been under fire from criticism since the vaccination campaign started on December 27, 2020 in France. This is considered too slow in comparison with neighboring countries already launched in the race. Certain elected representatives of the opposition no longer hesitate to attack the power on what they consider as a new avatar of its mismanagement of the health crisis. LR president of the Grand Est region, Jean Rottner, considers that, “Today, we are facing a state scandal”. “We are pursuing a policy which has proved its failure in the past: masks, tests, today vaccination”, accuses the elected on the right, accusing the government of “Unpreparedness and (of) irresponsibility”. “The start of this vaccination campaign in France is a humiliation for the country of Pasteur”, reacted, for his part, the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure.

It is also in France that mistrust of these new vaccines is the strongest, since only 40% of French people would consider being vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a study by Public Health France. In short, the government is once again caught out in this crisis which has now lasted for almost a year …

The government has already been questioned about its vaccination policy against Covid. It is a political affair before it is technical. Pierre Dharreville PCF Deputy for Bouches-du-Rhône

But the creation of a citizens’ committee will not necessarily calm criticism of the executive. On the contrary. Some even see it as yet another attempt to bypass Parliament. “The problem is that the government is pretending”, thus denounces Pierre Dharréville. The Communist deputy recalls that “The institutional structures to support democracy already exist. I’m talking about Parliament ”. Same criticism from the rebellious side, while the deputy Éric Coquerel points to the “A little gadget side” of this collective of citizens. “Calling on citizens with such a small number will not be representative”, he adds. “It is moreover contemptuous of the National Assembly, while we still have not had the right to a real debate sanctioned by a vote” on the vaccination strategy.

“Emmanuel Macron tries to make us believe that he consults, that things would be transparent”, continues Pierre Dharréville. “But we have already seen how he proceeded with the Citizen’s Convention on the climate”, when, contrary to his promises, the President of the Republic preferred to throw away a certain number of the proposals of this assembly. Would the 35 drawn at random risk seeing their observations suffer the same fate? “We pretend to hear the people, while we do not hear their representatives, that is to say the deputies. Macron will do as he sees fit “, warns Éric Coquerel. “The government has already been questioned about its vaccination policy against Covid. It is a political affair before being technical ”, insists Pierre Dharréville. Behind this new avatar, the two parliamentarians also fear a new discredit for political life. “It is a demagogic and manipulative operation”, sums up Éric Coquerel.