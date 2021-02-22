160 citizens came together over the weekend and developed guidelines for German foreign policy. What do you suggest?

BERLIN taz | The country needs an effective army. However, one should hold back as much as possible with military operations. The recommendation of the Citizens’ Council on the subject of “peace and security” can be reduced to this denominator.

After five weeks, the citizens’ council’s online sessions on “Germany’s role in the world” ended last Saturday. The approximately 160 participants drawn from the population registers across the country voted on their proposals, which Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble will officially receive in mid-March.

The citizens’ council is an innovative, plebiscitary procedure that has now taken place for the second time at the express request of the Bundestag. The citizens’ councils adopted four guiding principles and five specific positions on the subjects of “Peace and Security”, “European Union”, “Law and Democracy”, “Sustainable Development” and “Economy and Trade”.

The first guiding principle of the councils: “We see Germany’s role in the world in the future as a fair partner and mediator who, together with others, especially with the EU, shapes a world in which future generations can also live independently and well.”

Foreign assignments only with a mandate

The councilors also emphasize: “To this end, we are committed to sustainability, climate protection, the protection of human rights, the rule of law, peace and security.” They want military operations to “defend their own country, protect human rights or provide assistance for allies ”.

The deployment of the Bundeswehr abroad should only be possible if there is a “valid mandate from an international alliance (for example UN, NATO, EU)”. The councilors are committed to the European Union: “Germany plays a bigger role in the world with the EU than it does alone.” possible are. Furthermore, they advocate a limited, “regulated” immigration and refugee policy.

With “autocracies” like Russia and China one wants to deal with “differentiated”. Their demand: “Due to its historical responsibility in the EU, Germany should commit itself to a partnership with Russia” and “mediate between the USA and Russia”.