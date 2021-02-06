Usually Guy Kulitza is rather a skeptic. But this time, he wanted to believe it: “When a President of the Republic announces to you that with 149 other citizens drawn by lot, you will work to reduce” by at least 40% the greenhouse gases of here in 2030, and in the spirit of social justice ”, you do not hesitate. “At 60, Guy, a former agent at EDF-GDF, has seen, session after session, this“ collective intelligence ”set in motion. “Taken individually, we don’t really matter. But together, yes. We managed to agree on concrete solutions, ”explains Limousin.

This was precisely the bet of the Convention. To understand its implementation, we have to go back to winter 2019: the yellow vests which are mobilized, the great debate which flops, the climate marches which are successful and then the business of the century, this complaint from four NGOs against the State for climate inaction, and his 2 million supporters… Emmanuel Macron is at bay. “He was looking for a way out. When we met him on February 12, I went there with a bunch of reports. The problem is not the observation, but the ability to agree. He was offered this assembly. A mini-France which deliberates is also the reflection of a median fraction in the population ”, told us, in June, the director and one of the first members of the Colibris movement, Cyril Dion, who was“ guarantor ” of the convention.

“From the start, I had the impression that we were going to be fooled”

Because, to fight against global warming, there is no need to look very far for solutions. They have been known, documented, report after report, for thirty years. “We didn’t invent anything, but we tried to see the consequences that measures could have. For example, to reduce meat consumption, an expert told us that it should be taxed. We immediately said no, ”explains Mélanie Blanchetot, 37, from Hauts-de-Seine, who works in events.

For six months, they log in the evening, on weekends. “The nights to send reports”, remembers Mélanie, who lives climate, eats climate, sleeps climate.

The 150 citizens arrive with their convictions. Their a priori too. There are those who take “a big slap” after the presentation by climatologist Valérie Masson-Delmotte, as they readily repeat. And then the most suspicious. “From the start, I had the impression that we were going to be fooled,” says Grégory Oliveira Dos Santos, 37-year-old electrician from Rennes, who remembers Googling all the experts. “There was the director of Areva, which would limit discussions on nuclear… There never was any, moreover. And then there were also profiles that were more greenwashing than ecological transformation. “

In the five groups (feeding, moving, producing and working, consuming, housing), they set to work. At the first session, Agny Kpata, 36, coordinator in the medical sector, asked the then Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe: “Four years after the Paris agreement, why haven’t we done anything? He hands the microphone along with the hot potato to the Minister responsible for the environment, Élisabeth Borne. “She doesn’t answer, she winds…” Agny remembers. Everything is already a bit there, this October 4, 2019, in this silence.

Nevertheless, for six months, they log in the evening, on weekends. “The nights to send reports”, remembers Mélanie, who lives climate, eats climate, sleeps climate. Agny also: “I spent three hundred hours there. The convention, which was to last only five weekends, is increasingly taking root in work and in the countryside. In the meantime, Emmanuel Macron has guaranteed them that, if there comes out “a drafted, precise text that can be applied, it will be without filter”. Clearly, “he had only to put the final report on the office of the National Assembly”, understands Grégory.

The pandemic is cutting off their wings. April 2020: their proposals are almost complete. “The government is announcing billions for polluting sectors. We had to try to take it for the climate, ”recalls Grégory Oliveira Dos Santos. Guy Kulitza, he had “the feeling that there was a temptation to put us aside”. Finally, a letter is sent to Emmanuel Macron with 50 proposals. “They will not do it backwards to us”, seem to say the citizens. “It protected us,” Guy explains. “We don’t want to go back to ‘a-normal’ either,” remembers Eloise, the youngest of 150, 17 at the time, who insists: “We don’t have time, I don’t. no longer have time to wait! The house I grew up in in Dunkirk will be underwater in seventy years. “

“The president is playing uno with our future”

Everyone felt the moment when it wavered. For Agnès Catoire, 43, payroll manager who has just been laid off economically in Val-de-Marne, it was during the voting weekend. On June 22, return to the Palais d’Iéna, seat of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, in Paris, the 150 vote on their 150 proposals. The question is also: will the measures be subject to a referendum? “There was no question for me of imposing without consulting the French. It would have given weight to the president’s filters, ”explains the Francilienne. One hundred and forty-nine measures are passed, without a referendum.

A week later, in the gardens of the Élysée Palace, Emmanuel Macron presents his “new green path”… while drawing three “jokers”: first the taxation on dividends. Then the 110 km / hour on the highway. “Yet it is a measure that reduces greenhouse gases from transport by 20% and costs no one anything,” continues Mélanie Blanchetot. And then the ecocide. Eloise, machine gun flow, says: “Emmanuel Macron seems to think it’s a game. I got stuck on the word:“ joker ”. And I kept saying to myself, “The president is playing Uno with our future.” Guy sticks to the 146 remaining bars. Matthias Martin-Chave too. For the 32-year-old web developer, “there’s still plenty to believe in.” Except that…

The next day begins the breaking wave. “Joker on joker… each minister adds one. I believed it was only their word. But they had Macron’s permission. And, in the end, all their jokers were retained, ”explains Guy. Sausage, cut, sweetened, reduced, postponed… everything is good not to apply their proposals. “There is also this tendency to refer to Europe or to communities”, continues Matthias. In this game, disappear the tax on nitrogenous fertilizers, the 30 km / hour in the city. “And then we get a lot out of corporate volunteering. They will self-regulate, they want to believe, ”emphasizes Mélanie Blanchetot. In hollow, Guy understands that Bercy decides everything, “even on the environment”. “All that matters is ‘staying competitive’. It’s the only word they have in their mouths. Not the living, nor nature, ”continues Agnès.

It rushes in the stretchers in the ranks of the Convention. But, at the end of September, the Ministry of Ecological Transition still has a great story to tell journalists. During a two-hour press briefing, the advisers unfold the arguments, measures have already been adopted: “25 in all”, they say. In reality, it is a big blur. “A part is discarded and reduced in the budget bill, another must come in the bill”, dissects Matthias. There, Grégory “can no longer follow, impossible to count the number of measures trapped: 149, no doubt”, he continues.

The lobbyists doormat

The citizens, for their part, have consultations for three months with “the actors of the sectors”. “We were the doormat for everything aviation had to lobbyists. It was horrible… And, it’s simple, absolutely nothing happened. We were taken for morons, ”says Matthias. The ban on flights when there is an alternative by train in four hours has become in two and a half hours with exceptions. “In the end, it only concerns five lines,” he continues.

Then begins “a fable of back and forth” between ministers and citizens. But “there hasn’t been. They decided everything on their own, ”says Grégory. The weekend of December 7 and 8, five videoconferences, five ministers, to present the bill. “A parade, little turns of phrase to try to hide that nothing is kept”, continues Matthias

Emmanuel Macron returns, publicly, before them on December 14, at the Cese. Guy boycotts. Matthias goes there, but “he gives us an exact account of the meeting a week before… but without a camera. It is figuration ”. And then there is the unfiltered. “There, he changes the terms of the contract, the unfiltered becomes: he looks one by one (the proposals – Editor’s note) and he filters”, enrage Matthias.

The bill, which is now called “the fight against climate change and building resilience to its effects”, communicated on January 8, is absolutely not ambitious. This time, it is the Cese who said it, on January 28: “To say that the text“ fits ”in the national low carbon strategy (SNBC) is an abuse of language. “A videoconference with the Minister for the Ecological Transition, on January 22, irritates citizens even more:” We were told that our 149 measures did not achieve the 40% reduction in GHGs for the mandate. And why, then, to reduce them? »Agny gets angry. Guy “feels like he’s been rolled in flour. But I will do it again, because, in the end, we put the common good, and happiness somewhere at the center of the debate. Work seventy hours a week to buy a big 4×4, be intoxicated by advertising and take a plane to breathe fresh air on the other side of the world because there is no longer any here it is also all these questions which crossed us ”. Without really looking for it, Emmanuel Macron will at least have succeeded in restoring the taste for politics to 150 citizens.

