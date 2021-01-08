The bill resulting from the Citizen’s Climate Convention (CCC) is “finalized” and should arrive for discussion at the National Assembly at the end of March, said Matignon, Friday January 8. End of the rental of thermal strainers in 2028, ban on advertising for fossil fuels, ban on domestic flights if there is an alternative by train lasting less than 2h30 … The government had already unveiled in early December the outline of the text , considered disappointing by the members of the CCC.

The presentation to the Council of Ministers is now planned “at this point on February 10”, for a start of discussions in the National Assembly at the end of March, as part of a “accelerated procedure” (only one reading per Chamber), said Matignon. The “finalized” bill which is in the process of being sent for compulsory consultation to several bodies, in particular the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, comprises 65 articles divided into six titles, we told Matignon.

The 150 citizens of the CCC worked for months on five themes (consuming, producing and working, moving around, housing, eating), in addition to the one devoted to environmental justice. According to the government, about fifty of the 149 proposed measures had already been taken up by decree or in the finance law. This new text should include as many. But NGOs, like some citizens, dispute the figures, believing that many of these proposals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 have been gutted.

The Climate Action Network deplored on Friday “the flagrant lack of ambition of this text which sets aside many of the proposals of the Citizens’ Climate Convention, relies mainly on voluntary commitments and postpones the most structuring measures”. He therefore called on parliamentarians to “give back to the bill the initial ambition of the measures of 150 citizens”.

The draft constitutional law to add the defense of the environment and the climate in the Constitution, on which the president proposed a referendum, must be presented to him in the Council of Ministers on January 20, said Matignon.