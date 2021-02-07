“The average citizen that we were before being drawn, saw himself at the heart of the machine”, remembers Sunday February 7 Grégoire Fraty, former citizen of the Citizen’s Convention for the climate, co-founder of the Association of 150, which brought together all the citizens drawn by lot and author of I, citizen, published this Thursday by First editions. “We, as citizens, are going to put measures on the table. The government, the President of the Republic, is listening to us”, he continues, while regretting that the bill resulting from the Convention, which will be presented on Wednesday 10 February in the Council of Ministers, “not far enough”.

franceinfo: what did you learn during the Citizen’s Climate Convention?

Grégoire Fraty: We are many in the Citizens’ Convention to have experienced what is called a climate slap. In fact, it is to say that the climate emergency is not something abstract. It is something that affects us today. So now is the time to start reacting. Well, here we are, we managed to realize that. And it is through my book that I try to explain, this journey which leads from a somewhat passive citizen to become a committed citizen. We found ourselves drowned in the gilding of the Republic. We found ourselves facing ministers, experts, and scientists. The average citizen that we were before being drawn, saw himself at the heart of the machine. We, as citizens, are going to put measures on the table. The government, the President of the Republic, is listening to us.

Are you disappointed with the first draft of the bill, which will be presented this Wednesday in the Council of Ministers?

We realize that with the current text, we are not going far enough, strong enough. We are really citizen lookouts more than alibis. We remain mobilized today. There are some victories too, I want to point it out, but in our opinion, you have to be able to have more ambition.

“I rather think we are stones in the government’s shoe.” Gregory Fraty to franceinfo

Do you think you will take the plunge and get into politics one day?

Of course, these are things that I do not forbid myself. I know that some citizens have already crossed the Rubicon and I find that rather logical. Because this civic engagement, once you’ve got your hands dirty, it’s hard to stop, because the cause is great. The cause of the climate is important and deserves our involvement. But this commitment can take different forms. It can be an associative commitment, a union commitment and why not political. I think that we should not be just green labels on programs. We must not simply remain passive. We have learned to become engaged, we must continue.