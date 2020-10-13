According to the director, who is one of the guarantors of the Citizen’s Climate Convention, the executive must not “use the coronavirus crisis to postpone commitments on the climate crisis.”

“We’ve had some pretty bad signals lately” on behalf of Emmanuel Macron and the government, estimated the director Cyril Dion, one of the guarantors of the Citizen’s Convention for the climate, Tuesday, October 13 on franceinfo, which calls on the President of the Republic to “respect his word”. The 150 citizens who took part in this Convention also sent an open letter to Emmanuel Macron. “They are exercising [leur] right of alert by saying: we have the impression that a certain number of ministers are playing ball-trap with our proposals, we are asking you to reframe all that and to reaffirm your commitment “, said Cyril Dion.

franceinfo: Do ​​you have the feeling that at the moment at the Élysée, “ecology is starting to do well”?

Cyril Dion: We’ve had some pretty bad signals lately. Moreover, you take this little sentence from Nicolas Sarkozy, we were treated to a little sentence from Emmanuel Macron who said: “I don’t believe in the Amish model, we are not going to go back to the oil lamp”. I think it was the little phrase that ignited the powder among the 150 citizens.

Did they take that little phrase for themselves?

Indeed, the President of the Republic pronounced it in front of the persons in charge of the “tech”, in a context where he spoke of the deployment of the 5G, while the members of the citizens’ convention themselves ask for a moratorium. For good reasons: that is to say today, we have every reason to think that it will very significantly increase the amount of energy consumption, if only because the volume of data that transit is much more important. We don’t have all the results of the health assessment either, so that’s what citizens are asking for. And even that, it is refused to them. So it was hard not to take it for them.

In a letter he sent to the citizens of the Climate Convention, Emmanuel Macron asks them to be patient …

Yes, the problem is that it is always the same thing with regard to this subject, that is to say that there, he considers that the coronavirus crisis being what it is, that requires to postpone a number of commitments. I do not know if you have seen in the press, but there are a certain number of personalities from all over the world, whether it is the Secretary General of the United Nations, whether it is the English princes, who have rightly called for on the contrary, not to use the coronavirus crisis to postpone commitments on the climate crisis which are more essential than ever. We have seen what happened in the south of France with the floods. We can see what is happening with the fires in California. There will be no time to react when it is already too late. We must use that moment, which is a special moment, for example around aviation, where we see that the aviation sector is already in very great difficulty, to think of very profound changes.

On this, Emmanuel Macron has already answered you: this is not the time, according to him, to tax a sector which is on the edge of the abyss …

Me, I want to say the opposite. After that, it’s just my point of view. It is precisely at a time when this sector is in great difficulty that its organization must be thoroughly rethought. It is not when all is well that the airlines will agree to be taxed, anyway, they are still hostile to these processes.

Now, is this government ready to rethink the fundamentals of our society by considering that climate change is a vital emergency? It is not yet clear. Cyril Dion, director and one of the guarantors of the Citizen’s Convention for the Climateto franceinfo

Do you think that the divorce is consummated between the Citizen’s Convention on the climate and the Élysée?

No, I think we are just at the time of the alert. The President of the Republic gave citizens a right of alert when he received them on June 29, so they are in the process of exercising this right of alert by saying: we have the impression that a certain number ministers are playing ball-trap with our proposals, we ask you to reframe all that and to reaffirm your commitment. Emmanuel Macron reaffirms it today in half-heartedness: at the same time, he reiterates his determination to advance all these subjects, and I am sure that indeed he will do it. And at the same time, I find that he is quite floating on the “unfiltered” which was his proposal. When he started the work of the convention, he said: “Your proposals will be taken up without filter in the National Assembly or submitted to referendum or applied by regulation”. Again, no one forced him to say it. No one forced him, on June 29, to say: “I take 146 of your 149 proposals”. Now he has to keep his word.