A member of the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, said that most citizens wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah preferred to register through the National Elections Committee platforms, via the website and smart application, rather than attend the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center, the headquarters of the committee, due to the ease of registration procedures.

Al-Tunaiji confirmed the completion of the registration process for membership of the council, yesterday, adding that the coming period will witness the announcement of the names of the candidates.

During the four days of candidacy for the elections, «Emirates Today» monitored the ease of the procedures followed by the committee to register those wishing to run for membership of the National Council 2023.