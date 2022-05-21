Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The people of the Emirates are proud of their national identity, and of their cohesion, interdependence and solidarity, which are features that distinguish them from many other peoples, and have become noble human values ​​that are embodied in the life of society. Al-Ittihad surveyed a number of citizens who confirmed that societal cohesion stems from the values, customs and culture of the people of the Emirates.

Ahmed Al Sarumi

Citizen Ahmed Muhammad Al-Sarumi stressed that the teachings of our Islamic religion are clear with regard to societal cohesion, which made the family the first building block in society because of its profound impact on the life of every society. Good generations, useful to themselves and their society, so that all of this will be reflected on the members of society, and it will apply to public life. He explained that belonging to the homeland is the individual’s dedication to his homeland, and his pride and pride in his land, which is a duty for all of us.

Al-Sarumi indicated that security and safety have a great place in the community affiliation because of the strength, tranquility, pride and pride that it establishes among the members of society, as many peoples lack security and safety, and their members live in anxiety, horror and fear of what surrounds them and may harm them, while the peoples who It is full of security and safety, and it shows clearly belonging and community cohesion.

He stressed that education is a real supporter of belonging to the homeland, as it shows the strength of peoples and illuminates their path among nations, and accordingly society becomes more cohesive and interconnected, as knowledge is light and ignorance is darkness, and members of educated societies must show them the fruits of their knowledge, so they are interconnected and cohesive.

Al-Sarumi stressed that societal cohesion means security, safety, stability and economic, educational and health prosperity, and it is also the motive behind the great urban renaissance that the country is witnessing. We also do not forget that it highlights our identity to the whole world as a cohesive, cohesive people as one individual, and sends a strong message to all peoples that the people of the Emirates are an ambitious and interconnected people, who have achieved success at all levels and in all international forums, adhering and proud of their identity, which today has become an address of tolerance, love and peace.

Hatem Al Hashemi

The citizen Hatem Muhammad Al-Hashemi stressed that social cohesion is the umbrella under which society shelters, and the binding charter that unites the nation through human ties and meanings represented in giving kindness and great qualities, fraternity, compassion and affection, and spreading altruism among the different spectrums of society, which has to be characterized by tolerance, good intentions and practices. Self-control based on the rules and values ​​of religion and morals, and the establishment of a common space among all spectrums of society.

Al Hashemi added that the UAE, with the efforts and attention of the wise leadership, has become a global model for community cohesion, tolerance and coexistence, translated by individuals’ sense of security and safety, preserving unique culture, heritage and customs, and consolidating social and family cohesion, and from this perspective we know that the family has a major role in creating A cohesive society, and that building a human being is the basis for creating a cohesive, mutually supportive and mutually supportive society. He cited the principles and sayings of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who put the human being at the forefront of his priorities, and that the citizen is the real wealth on this earth. He also cited the sayings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him: “The individual is the main element in strength, and it is natural that our first concern should be focused on him alone, that God has endowed the UAE with rational leadership, Its first concern is to provide a decent and stable life for families and provide a safe family environment for citizens, setting the ideal of solidarity and cohesion between the leadership and the people and embodying the great loyalty to the homeland and its leader, which it derived from the approach of the era of the founding fathers, who promoted positive values ​​as a way of life among all groups and segments of Emirati society.

Rashid Al Shaibani

Citizen Rashid Hassan Al-Shaibani pointed out that social cohesion is a mixture of values ​​and principles that embody the national spirit in society. of these values ​​and principles.

It is a well-known fact that societal cohesion in any country is of great value. It is indeed the future of the state and represents it at all levels. The role of community cohesion in nation building is more important than we might think, in other words, societal cohesion is an essential factor on the path to the success of any state.

He explained that societal cohesion is a firm basis for the establishment of a successful and intellectually aware state, and community cohesion plays a major role in nation-building, and has the ability to help the state develop and move towards the future, as citizens are responsible for achieving societal cohesion within the state. He stressed that a successful society determines the future of the state, its development, and its future foresight.

Walid Al Naqbi

Establishing values

Citizen Walid Jaber Al Naqbi said: “The United Arab Emirates has been able to set the greatest example in achieving societal cohesion, which is based on consolidating values ​​and achieving harmony and community cohesion, not only among its children, but between citizens and residents of all nationalities around the world, which opened new horizons. for the peaceful coexistence of all.

Al Naqbi considered the societal cohesion indicator launched by the state within its vision, which it pursued its policy for many years, and implemented by the Ministry of Community Development, which took the slogan “a cohesive society that preserves its identity” as one of the greatest achievements the UAE has achieved, and among the state’s national plan, where this indicator reached about 96%, according to what was announced by the Ministry, and this percentage is increasing year after year, and it is a composite indicator that measures the extent to which members of society enjoy the principles and values ​​associated with national identity, social solidarity and community partnership among all components of society in the country, while the main axes of the indicator are: family cohesion, education Culture, equality, justice, security, participation, and national belonging.

Al-Naqbi added: “The state, in its strategic objectives in the national agenda, focuses on achieving societal cohesion, where social cohesion is the real guarantor of the success of the continuity of the relationship between the individual and society, which achieves a state of balance that benefits the nation, and contributes to the progress and leadership of the state, which is what It is directly reflected in the increase in productivity rates, the increase in giving, and the efforts made to advance and raise the nation, at a time when the UAE aspires to be one of the best countries in the world in the human development index.”