Citizens proposes freeze the fiscal calendar during the first half of fiscal year 2021, both in relation to formal obligations and in relation to the income of the tax debt and the payment of the self-employed fee. The formation registered a proposal in the Congress of Deputies in this regard and that would benefit the SMEs and the more than 101,000 freelancers in the Region of Murcia.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Ciudadanos wrested from the central government this commitment that they are now demanding again given the necessary restrictions to minimize the number of infections. The regional coordinator of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal, insists that «it is time to help again those who cannot open their businesses or those who, because they can only open them for a few hours and with limited capacity, are unable to bill even to cover their fixed costs”.

This measure would affect all taxpayers who are companies and self-employed and who, as a consequence of this health crisis, are suffering a substantial loss of their income or a substantial drop in their stipulated sales, at least 40% with respect to the same period of the year 2019.

Martínez Vidal recalls that in the Region of Murcia, 3 million euros in aid to the self-employed and SMEs were approved this week by the Ministry of Enterprise, through the Development Institute, of up to 15,000 euros per beneficiary, for technological investments and anticovid protection.