Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Citizens in Ras Al Khaimah emphasized that the efforts of the UAE to contain the new Corona virus (Covid-19) are a distinct model, and that they should be emulated in order to reduce the cases and complications resulting from the disease, which will help control the virus.

Citizen Adel Saeed Al Habsi said: The UAE, through its distinguished role in facing this global pandemic, has been able to prove that human health is the first priority, by mobilizing all health facilities, agencies, institutions, workers and volunteers in order to contain the pandemic and bring it to the finish line.

He stated that what the state has done since the start of the virus’s spread and until now to provide various vaccines, whether for citizens or residents, as well as for individuals in various countries of the world, is clear evidence of the exceptional experience that the country is pursuing in order to preserve the health of everyone, calling on all residents to This is the land of support for those efforts, and their success by obtaining vaccination and acquired immunity, stressing the importance of strict adherence to the precautionary measures.

Citizen Mohammed Rashid Al Habsi said: What we have witnessed in terms of initiatives and harnessing the various capabilities to confront this pandemic on the land of our country, the Emirates, is an honorable and exceptional model, as the efforts devoted to confronting the pandemic are an example to be emulated in a hall referred to by Lebanon, where the working teams compete to provide all the capabilities in order to preserve On the health and safety of those on its land, but its white hands extended to reach outside its borders to other countries.

He talked about the vaccines, saying: The state has provided them to citizens and residents, which were provided free of charge in order to facilitate access to all acquired immunity to return to normal life as soon as possible, after verifying its safety and its ability to reduce cases, symptoms and complications of the disease.

In turn, Rashid Saeed said: This period will pass thanks to the cooperation of segments of society with the efforts of the uninterrupted state, which has directed various initiatives in order to preserve the health and safety of society and reach the stage of recovery, as it seeks to mitigate as much as possible from the negative effects of this pandemic, under the supervision of It is integrated by the leadership of the state and various agencies and institutions, to ensure the security and safety of citizens and residents alike.

Immunity

Citizen Abdulaziz Muhammad stressed the importance of all citizens and residents adhering to the precautionary measures and measures that are always clarified by the competent authorities, represented in continuing to wear masks and gloves to support the efforts of all participating teams in addressing this pandemic.

He pointed out that the pandemic will go soon thanks to the efforts provided by workers on the first line of defense, and other bodies and institutions, and thanks to the commitment of the segments of society to the precautionary measures and the direction of some people towards taking the vaccine to form the appropriate immunity.

He mentioned that “hand in hand we will recover”, and we will reach safety, and this pandemic will be a page from the past that will be folded and will be remembered with an honorable example of the UAE, which has distinguished in an unprecedented way every habit, in its containment, and which has proven how important human health is, and we will be able to recount it for future generations. We have a commitment to win, God willing.