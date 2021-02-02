Ministry of Interior statistics revealed that citizens were the most booked groups of vehicle numbers during the past year, as they reserved 7,614 numbers out of a total of 10,192 numbers, while the rest of the numbers were distributed among 2,329 residents, 37 visitors, and 212 from unspecified categories.

The Ministry of Interior stated that it provides a service for reserving vehicle plate numbers for a period of six months or a year, and its federal fees amount to 300 dirhams for six months, and 500 dirhams for a year, and the number can be reserved through customer happiness centers or service delivery centers, providing the required documents and documents and paying the fees. The service can also be obtained through the ministry’s website, the smart application, and payment of fees, with pre-registration mandatory.

“Emirates Today” monitored the spread of advertisements and electronic auctions for the sale of distinctive numbers for vehicle plates, and it enjoys the interest of lovers and amateurs of drivers who want to acquire the distinctive numbers. Official electronic auctions are also held in the emirates of the country, to sell dozens of numbers for distinctive plates in different categories. Into millions of dirhams.

Local traffic departments provide a reservation service for vehicle numbers, as well as a service for assigning a non-owned plate number, whereby individuals and companies can submit a request to assign unregistered car plate numbers to first-degree relatives, or to the owner himself in the case of companies, and the presence of the person concerned is required in person or Whoever acts on his behalf by an official agency, the relationship of kinship must be of the first degree.

Ministry of Interior statistics revealed that the number of requests to renew the ownership of the expired vehicle at the state level amounted to 172,276 vehicles, during the past year, through smart and electronic services and customer happiness centers.

It stated that the number of applications for renewing expired driver’s licenses at the state level reached 44,780 licenses, while 1,824 drivers obtained a replacement driver’s license and a damaged allowance, during the same period.

Statistics indicated that 3566 drivers replaced their driving licenses issued by another country last year, while 179 drivers submitted a request to issue vehicle ownership in place of a damaged one and a lost allowance.

It is worth noting that, during the past year, the Ministry of Interior allowed customers to renew the ownership of expired vehicles without the need to review service centers within three months, from March 22 to June 22, by using smart applications regardless of violations, seizures, traffic points, and technical examination, in order to enhance For precautionary and preventive measures to maintain safety and health, and to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

The most expensive number in the world

The number (1) set a world record in an auction of special numbers, the fifth category, organized by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and the Emirates Auction Corporation, in 2008, when it was sold for 52 million and 200 thousand dirhams, thus becoming the most expensive number in the world, surpassing the value of the number (5) , Which was sold in a previous auction for 25 million dirhams, while the total auction proceeds were 90 million and 353 thousand dirhams.

Electronic ownership

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the ownership of an electronic vehicle replaces the carrying of the paper copy, which drivers obtain when renewing their vehicles, and also with regard to driving licenses, where the electronic copy of ownership and license can be obtained through the police smart application.

She stated that «individuals can install the smart application of Abu Dhabi Police (Abudhabipolice) on their mobile phones, and take advantage of electronic and smart services in the police sectors, and customers can view all their traffic data, including their vehicle ownership data and driving licenses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

