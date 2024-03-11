Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

The citizen's benefit recipient Pascal wants to become a TikTok star and become self-employed. However, there are still a few hurdles in his way.

Mannheim – Earning money on social media platforms like TikTok is a dream for many people. But only very few people can finance their living through this alone. The 23-year-old citizen's benefit recipient Pascal wants to turn this dream into reality. He has been uploading short videos for a long time under the username @Pascalbenzler on the TikTok platform. He has had extreme success with this. He currently has over 154,000 followers there.

He is known to many of his viewers from the documentary soap “Hard and warm” at RTL Two. This has been following the fate of residents of the Mannheim Benz barracks since 2017.

From citizen's benefit recipient to TikTok star – project causes difficulties

Pascal would like to use his success with his mother Petra and his sister Selina and take the step into self-employment. However, he imagined it would be easier than it is. As a self-employed person, the family incurs a number of costs that they have previously been spared: including rent, electricity and their health insurance.

Pascal and Petra want to become TikTok stars. © RTLZWEI / UFA SHOW & FACTUAL

According to Pascal's calculations, the family needs around 1,300 euros per month for these fixed costs. But that would mean that they only had around 103 euros left for their other living expenses that month.

Path to self-employment: Family needs at least 3,000 euros in income from TikTok

In fact, the family would have to earn more than twice as much to make their dream of self-employment come true: they need 3,000 euros for all living costs. Nevertheless, Pascal seems optimistic: “It’s possible on TikTok,” he says. They could also receive additional help at the job center. There are support programs for self-employment that Pascal and his family are entitled to. Finance Minister Christian Lindner recently called for a reform of citizens' benefits.

But first the family has to overcome another hurdle: the tax office. But Pascal and his mom want to master that too. You are planning to register a small business. (jus)