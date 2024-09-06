Ciudad Juarez.– During the month of August, the Citizen Assistance Coordination delivered 558 glasses to citizens with vision problems, as part of the “Vamos Viendo” program.

A total of 200 pairs of glasses were given to children between 6 and 12 years old, and 358 were given to older adults.

This program offers free glasses to people with financial problems, said Manuel Fuentes, an optometrist at the agency.

The program aims to provide glasses to anyone who suffers from a refractive error in their vision, and that this problem can be corrected with an instrument.

In addition, the program also offers its services every Wednesday at the facilities of the coordination of citizen attention of the southeast, in the Zaragoza neighborhood, where the population residing in that area of ​​the city is served. The module serves from 9:00 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon, the agency announced.

Those interested in receiving glasses can go to the ground floor of the administrative unit “Licenciado Benito Juárez” (Municipal Presidency), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., said the optometrist.

As a requirement, the voter ID must be presented. Minors must present a copy of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and must be accompanied by an adult, the information indicated. (Verónica Domínguez)