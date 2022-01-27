Citizens demanded this Thursday to the Autonomous Community that the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment establish its headquarters in Lorca as a measure to decentralize the regional Administration and to favor the municipality, in which the primary sector has great specific weight .

The regional coordinator of the party, María José Ros, and the deputy mayor, Francisco Morales, announced that their party will request the support of the municipal plenary for this proposal on Monday and demanded the support of the rest of the municipal groups. Morales said that “it is vital for the development of the municipality to host an autonomous headquarters of this depth”, which also “has a lot to do with Lorca” due to the importance of agriculture, livestock and water use.

He added that the establishment of the headquarters of the ministry “would be a great shock” due to the high number of public employees who are distributed in the different general directorates and also for the revitalization of the old part of the city, which his party suggests as a possible location to open the Ministry, although he did not specify any specific location.

He recalled that at the proposal of Cs the Community of Murcia moved the headquarters of the Ministry of Tourism to Cartagena in 2019, although after the departure of the Government party that ministry “has practically disappeared” from the port city. Ros described as “excessive” the “centralist policy” of the Community of Murcia and assured that “Lorca deserves to have that institutional representativeness.”