Citizens of Ras Al Khaimah demanded the establishment of points for national ambulances in residential areas far from cities to quickly reach the injured in traffic accidents and patients, and save their lives in a timely manner, especially since ambulances take more than half an hour to reach these areas.

On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, Ahmed Al-Hajri, said that the mechanism for distributing emergency resources depends on service request, infrastructure and strategic connectivity to distribute points and available resources and link with service partners, as resources cannot be redistributed or increased unless there are reasons for that such as increasing The service demand, the different urban nature of the area, the increase in the population, and the availability of other services related to the quality of our services provided.

In detail, citizen Khalifa Ali said that he lives in the city of Shaam, which is 30 kilometers from the city of Ras al-Khaimah, and that the nearest national ambulance center is in the city of Rams, and that it is difficult for ambulances to arrive in Shaam in the event of a traffic accident or a request for help from a patient Because of the distance and the presence of trucks on the road.

He explained that the city of Sha`am is a remote area, and needs a national ambulance point in order to reach emergency cases as soon as possible, pointing out that delaying the arrival of ambulances poses a threat to the safety of patients and injured, especially those who need to be transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, as it is designated for emergencies and accidents. .

He added that ambulances need to reach the city of Sha’am in emergency situations about an hour in the event of congestion on the road, which leads to a deterioration of the health condition of the patient or injured.

While the citizen Khamis Al-Shehhi indicated that he lives in Al-Twain area, south of Ras Al-Khaimah, which lacks any ambulance center or hospital designated for emergency cases, and that the nearest ambulance takes more than an hour to reach Al-Twain areas and is authorized to transport the injured and sick to Saqr Governmental Hospital in Medina. Ras Al Khaimah, and less than that if they are transferred to Al Dhaid Hospital in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He explained that Al-Towayyin Road is witnessing dangerous traffic accidents as a result of the passage of trucks and vehicles on the same road, and pointed out the importance of studying the national ambulance for the residents’ suggestions and working to implement them in a way that serves the public interest, especially in areas that witness frequent traffic accidents.

Citizen Abu Obaid stated that the absence of any centers or hospitals designated for treating traffic accident victims in the southern sub-district of Ras Al-Khaimah, makes it necessary to establish an ambulance point in that area.

He added that the residents have submitted several requests during the past years to establish an ambulance point for the competent authorities, in order to protect the health and lives of community members and vehicle drivers in the event of traffic accidents.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, Ahmed Al-Hajri, affirmed that the National Ambulance operates according to a work strategy and procedures that ensure modernization, development and expansion in providing ambulance services, according to well-thought-out and comprehensive plans that meet the requirements and needs of society and keep pace with development and urban and human expansion.

He added that appropriate solutions are being developed and decisions are made based on comprehensive studies, evaluation processes and analysis of the relevant data, according to the established standards and within a specific time frame, and the national ambulance is not able to consider any special request about adding points or modifying a site as a result of a specific incident without considering and analyzing the factors. Mentioned.





