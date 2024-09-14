Ciudad Juarez.- The Local Search Commission (CLB) is asking for the public’s support in locating three women who have disappeared on this border.

This is Karina Lizbeth Marcial Rivera, 22, who was last seen on September 9 in the Gema industrial park.

As distinctive features, he has a mole on his right cheek and several tattoos, one of them on his chest with the figure of a spider and below it the image of a spider web heart; on his right hand he has a footprint, on his left hand he has an astronaut, on his left leg he has a phoenix, on his right he has some flowers and on his right rib he has a devil.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jeans, a beige long-sleeved blouse, beige tennis shoes and a blue backpack.

That same day, Brenda Agosto Prieto, 41, disappeared.

As distinctive features, he has a tattoo of a spider web on his neck and a piercing under his lip.

She was wearing white denim shorts, a long black sweater and brown cowboy boots and was last seen in the Insurgentes neighborhood of this city.

The third missing person is Alisbeth Sánchez Flores, 33, originally from Durango.

She was last seen on the 12th of this month in the Parajes del Valle subdivision, also in this city.

As distinctive features, he has a tattoo on his left arm in the form of a silhouette of three girls in black and red, and he has acne scars on his face.

She is wearing navy blue jeans and a blue and green short-sleeved blouse.

For any information that may help determine the whereabouts of Karina Lizbeth Marcial Rivera, Brenda Agosto Prieto and Alisbeth Sánchez Flores, please call 911, 089 Anonymous Report or 6566293300, extensions 56455 and 56319.