The beans are numbered. And just in case there will be two reserves. The parliamentary groups of the PSOE and Citizens agreed yesterday that the 23 votes of both parties are insured and armored to carry out on the 18th the motion of censure and the appointment of Martínez Vidal as president. They recalled that the initiative is signed by their deputies, so they agreed to banish the idea that nests in some areas of the PP of alleged desertions of two of the six orange parliamentarians. Cs and PSOE also have the two votes of United We Can, which announced on Wednesday its support for the motion of censure to evict the PP.

The parliamentary spokesman for Ciudadanos, Juan José Molina, expressed his conviction yesterday that none of the six deputies in his group will break voting discipline next week. He explained that in the meeting that they had on Tuesday night at the party headquarters with the deputy secretary general, Carlos Cuadrado, none of the signatories objected or objected to the motion of censure that was going to be presented the next day in the company of the PSOE .

Molina, who said he did not know if he would join the Governing Council, indicated that López Miras “has not been able to unite the government coalition. The Popular Party never treated us as a partner, nor has it cared for us as such. At Ciudadanos we have had to endure an obstacle course; all were obstacles and a sinvivir for our advisers, “he added.

Juan José Molina highlights that all the Liberal deputies signed their commitment to support the turnaround in the Government



President’s Law, no rush



On the proposal to reform the President’s law, the orange spokesman pointed out that this initiative is underway at the expense of informing the Legal Services of the Regional Assembly, as requested by the Socialist Group and the free deputies of Vox. However, there is no longer the urgency of the last few weeks, since the new partners take it for granted that the PP will leave the regional government and that there is time to adapt the law to the eight consecutive years of tenure in office.

Back to May 2019



Molina denied that they had entertained the PP with the reform of this law while they were negotiating with the PSOE, and defended the change that is going to take place in the Region, arguing that what happened in recent weeks is “the tip of the iceberg of corruption and cronyism »that still exists within the PP. He also rejected that the change of partners is a forward flight of Ciudadanos in the face of electoral expectations. Molina maintained that the idea of ​​his party was to end the legislature with the PP, but that a situation had been reached that impeded governance.

For Ciudadanos, it is as if the clock was delayed to the election night of May 26, 2019, when a government in coalition with the PSOE was considered. The national leadership of the liberal party chose to support the PP in the Region, as it did in Madrid, Andalusia and Castilla y León, communities affected by the shock wave of the political earthquake with its epicenter in Murcia.