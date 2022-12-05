Citizens and residents of Dibba Al-Fujairah volunteers stressed the need to stand firmly against violators who underestimate the marine environment and leave waste after enjoying the winter weather organized by the responsible authorities and preparing them to receive them, stressing the need to intensify inspection campaigns on beaches and apply laws by obliging beach visitors to follow controls and instructions. placed.

For his part, Director of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Hassan Al-Yamahi, revealed the organization of a huge national and community campaign to clean Al-Faqeet Beach in Dibba Al-Fujairah and the surrounding areas. Dozens of citizens and residents flocked since early morning to Al-Faqeet Beach and the places around it.

Numbers of volunteers, citizens and residents of different age groups, flocked to clean Al-Faqeet Beach in Dibba Al-Fujairah, in response to the invitation of the Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality.

Citizen volunteer Fatima Al Balushi from the city of Khorfakkan, in Sharjah, said: “I and a number of my friends decided to allocate a period after the celebrations of the Union Day to volunteer in cleaning beaches and recreational areas, due to the lack of awareness of a large number of beach and garden visitors who leave behind waste that is difficult for cleaners to finish collecting at times. their work.”

She added: “Citizen and resident families must establish community awareness and responsibility in the hearts of their children, which must be complied with in public places through their commitment to cleanliness, collection of their own waste, and then throwing it into the waste containers distributed along the beaches. The cleanliness of public places where families gather expresses identity of each family.

And this opinion was supported by the volunteer citizen Muhammad Al-Hamoudi from the Al-Bidiyah region in the Emirate of Fujairah, saying: “I responded to the call of the Municipality of Dibba Al-Fujairah to clean Al-Faqeet Beach, which is a special place and attracts visitors from outside and inside the country. The cleanliness of my area directly reflects the civilization of the city.” He praised the efforts made It has the competent authorities in organizing the celebrations and the march dedicated to the Day of the Union.

He pointed out that the role of the responsible authorities in increasing community awareness by distributing brochures and intensifying awareness campaigns on the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of beaches, recreational places and reserves has become useless due to the indifference of a large number of families to the instructions for leaving the beaches clean, which calls for studying the procedures followed in The right of violators to be enforced by imposing financial fines or forcing families to clean the places before they leave them by the inspectors assigned to monitor the beaches.

Citizen Abdullah Suleiman confirmed that he practices the fishing profession and realizes the importance of clean beaches, given their direct impact on the marine environment, which made him take the initiative to clean the beaches and educate visitors about the importance of leaving the place better than it was, and he pointed out that his ancestors were entrenching in himself the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of the beaches due to the Its pollution will affect the health of the people of the region because they depend mainly on seafood and fresh fish that they catch from the good sea.