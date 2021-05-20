Citizens and residents have nominated the “unknown heroes” initiative, which aims to honor employees and administrators working in hospitals and health facilities who support the first line of defense of medical and nursing staff in the face of the emerging Corona virus.

The organizing committee of the initiative stated that it had received 500 nominations of employees, administrators, ambulance drivers, security guards and cleaning workers who contributed to the response to the Corona pandemic, by providing support to medical personnel to perform their duty to treat those infected with the virus and reduce infection cases.

The voluntary initiative is organized by the company “ACUMED”, which specializes in revenue cycle management services for the health sector in the Gulf states, in cooperation with the Emirates Public Health Association and the Saudi Society for Health Information Management.

Ayham Rifaat, founder of the initiative, CEO of Acumed, said: “The organizing committee decided to honor 20 candidates who have made an exceptional and heroic effort to address the epidemic, at a ceremony next Wednesday in Dubai, with the participation of officials in the health sectors, doctors, public figures and health associations.”

He added, “A jury of health care officials and the first line of defense is studying the candidates’ stories and their efforts to choose the employees to be honored at the closing ceremony of the initiative.”

He continued: “The voluntary initiative aims to shed light on the medical and administrative support personnel who have had a fundamental role in dealing with the epidemic in hospitals, ambulances, sterilization operations, and health insurance, in the Emirates, Gulf and Arab countries, especially in the stages of closure.”

He said: “The initiative aimed to thank all those who went to the workplace and mixed with those infected with the virus, and silently worked to support the employees of the first row despite the danger surrounding them on every side, at a time when everyone was committed to the homes to prevent infection, to risk their safety and health in order to protect the community in various ways. Categories, in all Arab countries ».

Refaat pointed out that “these employees are unknown heroes in the face of the epidemic, and had it not been for their efforts, doctors would not have been able to treat patients, and hospitals would not have been able to fulfill their humanitarian mission.”

He added, “Thousands interacted with the initiative on social media platforms and via the website. The initiative documented the candidates’ stories and sacrifices by video, and it was highlighted through the media and social media platforms, in appreciation of their efforts, and for the communities to learn about their championships.”

He pointed out that these heroes deserve to be honored, as candidates are chosen to receive cash prizes of $ 30,000 provided by the company «ACUMED».

Among the candidates to be honored in the initiative is a statistician at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ahmed Mohammed, who continued day and night during the height of the pandemic to count Corona cases and those suspected of being infected. About that, he says: “The statistical tasks required us an additional effort to record the cases that were dealt with by the paramedics, and the situation was very difficult in the beginning, because we did not know if the patient was infected with the virus or another respiratory disease.”

He added, “A team has been formed to track the information of those infected and those in contact with them, in a way that contributes to reducing infection with the virus, which required an exceptional effort to ensure the correct performance of our duty,” adding, “We developed a tracking map for the infected and those in contact, and we achieved our goal of providing data to the higher authorities to enable them to take action.” Better decisions in the fight against the epidemic ».

Fatima Khoury, a relationship officer at a private hospital in Dubai, was nominated for the initiative. The nature of her work required dealing with people infected with the virus, before receiving them by the medical staff and providing them with treatment.

Khoury says: “Dealing with people coming to the hospital poses a threat to our health, as the chances of infection with the virus are higher than others for our direct dealing with confirmed cases of infection with the virus,” adding: “Every day I expected to be infected with the virus, and my biggest fear was that I might be a cause of transmission. To my family and loved ones upon my return home ».

She added, “My duty as a citizen is to serve my country, my community and my family, so that we can defeat the epidemic.”

Among the candidates to be honored in the initiative is also an ambulance driver at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mary Ruth Cuevas, who requested that her work during the height of the epidemic spend additional hours in her job to contribute to meeting the reports of the infected and moving to them as soon as possible, and she was dealing directly with people infected with the virus, while helping her For paramedics in the performance of their duty.

Cuevas is the mother of a first-year-old baby, and she was taking the risk of performing her duty to provide medical care to the injured, to contribute to her efforts to reduce the disease. About that, she says: “People used to stay at home during the height of the epidemic, while we were heading towards danger, because we believed that we have a great duty to protect the lives of the injured.”

As for the candidate, Regie Parala, who works as a cleaning and sterilization service employee in a private health center in Dubai, the nature of his work required cleaning the center’s rooms, sterilizing the beds and the devices that are used to treat people with Corona, which exposed him to the risk of contracting the virus, and about that he says: “I was performing My duty without considering any risks from the virus ».

The same scenario is repeated with the employee at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Reda Abdel-Aal Ibrahim, who handles the sterilization of ambulances designated to transport those infected with the virus, and his job required him to spend long hours day and night to ensure the optimal sterilization of vehicles in the difficult times of the pandemic.

He says, “In addition to my work in sterilization, I volunteered to help my warehouse colleagues to equip ambulances with the medical tools and equipment needed to deal with the injured.” In order to protect my family members from contracting the virus ».

He continues, “I am proud that I was one of those who worked resolutely to save lives and support the efforts of the state and the institution to confront this epidemic.”

