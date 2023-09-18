The hashtag #Sultan_home_topped the list of most popular topics on the “X” platform, coinciding with the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the homeland after completing the longest space mission in Arab history, which lasted for 6 months aboard the International Space Station.

Citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates congratulated Al Neyadi on his safe return to the homeland, after achieving an Arab achievement that is the first of its kind.

Followers on the “X” platform expressed their pride in Al Neyadi’s achievement, which is considered a historic achievement for the Emirates and the Arab world, and one of them said: “Praise be to God for the return of the inspiring hero Sultan Al Neyadi to the homeland..

Words cannot describe the amount and extent of pride in the mission he undertook to prove to the world that leadership in the field of space is not exclusive to the West, and that Arabs and Muslims have a say and presence in the field of space.

Thank you for the leadership of our beloved country.”

Another said: “Sultan Al Neyadi achieves a historic achievement for the Emirates… the longest space mission in Arab history… we are proud of you, son of Zayed.”

Followers also gave Al-Neyadi several nicknames after his return to the homeland and the completion of his historic mission. Some of them described him as “the pride of the Arabs” and “the pride of the Emirates,” and some of them described him as a “hero,” and other titles such as “the apple of the nation’s eye” and “the Sultan of Space.” “.

For their part, followers confirmed that Al-Neyadi had illuminated the homeland with his return, launching the hashtag #You have enlightened your home, you are the pride of the Emirates. One of the followers said: “You have enlightened the house, you are the pride of the Emirates.”

For their part, observers confirmed that this day will be a day to remember, and that this event is not like any other event. One of them said: “The return of the Emirati astronaut to the homeland… This day is a day to remember… and this event is not like any other event…”

Followers expressed their admiration for the way in which Al Neyadi was received upon his arrival to the homeland, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, were at the forefront of the recipients. One of them said: “This is how heroes are received. The president and his deputy are at the forefront of the recipients… Congratulations to our country and its honorable rulers on your safe return, Sultan.”

Another said: “Welcome, Sultan of Nur Darak, and we are all proud and honored by this lavish reception, which was led by the President and his deputy, may God protect them.”