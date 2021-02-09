On social media, citizens and residents congratulated the UAE government and people on the successful arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to its orbit on Mars. Noting that this achievement is considered a historic achievement for the Emirates and the entire Arab world.

In this context, the hashtag # Emirates_to_Mars, and #Yal_Zayed has been issued on the social networking site “Twitter” after announcing the success of the probe’s arrival to the Red Planet.

Tweeters congratulated the United Arab Emirates and the Arabs for this success, describing it as a great achievement. One of them said: “Congratulations to the Emirates .. Congratulations to the Arabs .. Praise be to God from before and after .. Lord from success to success and from progress to progress for the Emirates leadership and people, and Ammar O Dar Zayed. “

Another said: “This work in a nutshell: a great achievement .. Congratulations to the children of Zayed.”

Tweeters emphasized that the classification of the UAE as the fifth country in the world to reach Mars is a great achievement, and a historical achievement that will perpetuate the name of the Emirates in the history books. One of them said: “The UAE is the first Arab country and the fifth country in the world to reach Mars. Congratulations for this global achievement.”

Another said: “The UAE is the fifth country in the world to reach Mars … Zayed’s dream was fulfilled by the children of Zayed … Watch, oh homeland, record, history, our probe, hope has become on Mars.”

For their part, the tweeters thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for their wise directives that make the UAE an impossible state, One of them said: “Emiratis are impossible to have .. Thank you to all our brothers and sisters engineers for their effort and by directing # Bu Khaled and # Burashid, you shed our tears today with joy.”

Another said: “We embrace you, Bou Khaled, and O Bourashid, with our hearts, prayers, love and thanks, may God preserve you, perpetuate you, and bless us and you, and with your wise guidance … Behind every ambitious leadership success … Congratulations to us with this exceptional leadership .. Congratulations to all Arabs on this Great leadership. “

Tweeters also described this day as a holiday, because of the joy it brought to the Arabs, and one of the tweets said: “Today is a feast .. today is a joy for the Arabs .. a joy for the Emirates .. thanks to God and then the blessing of the Emirates .. a blessing # Leadership is a blessing # Zayed and his sons … words fail to express joy, happiness, joy and pride.

Tweeters expressed the feelings of pride and joy that they feel as a result of this historical achievement, and one of them said: “From Zayed House of Sama, we say it proudly and openly. .

Another said: “# Al-Amal probe is a scientific historical achievement that every Arab and Emirati is proud of.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the success of the mission of the Hope Probe, by successfully reaching Mars orbit.

His Highness published a tweet on his official account on “Twitter” saying: “The mission was successful. Congratulations on reaching Mars and recording the date.”





