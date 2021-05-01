Today marks the seventeenth anniversary of the death of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who passed away on Ramadan 19 of the year 1425 AH.

Citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates celebrate this anniversary every year as an expression of their love and gratitude to the founder of the country and the maker of its glory.

The date of the departure of Sheikh Zayed became an unforgettable date, after the UAE lost its leader and the builder of its union after a long process of giving that lasted nearly four decades, and this day was also called the Emirati Humanitarian Work Day, in commemoration of Sheikh Zayed.

In this context, the hashtag #Memory_Death_Sheikh_Zayed was issued, and the #Zayed_Humanitarian Day hashtag also swept the social networking site “Twitter”, where followers, citizens and residents, revived the anniversary of Sheikh Zayed’s death, expressing their great love and gratitude to the founder of the United Arab Emirates who was their father before To be a leader.

One of the tweeters said: “Oh God, Zayed was the best of the father, and the best of the ruler, God honored him in the heaven of the highest paradise as he honored us on earth.”

Another said: “You departed from this world, but you did not and will not leave from our prayers and our hearts. Oh God, have mercy on the one who was a father to his people before he was a leader.”

Tweeters confirmed that Sheikh Zayed is still present among them despite his death 17 years ago, and that the lessons he taught them with generosity and humanity will remain a memory present among them and continuing for future generations. One of the tweets said: “On this day, 19 Ramadan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed, departed from us. Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, 17 years have passed since his absence, as if it were yesterday, and his fragrant life is still fragrant with places and dates, and generations will continue to draw on Zayed’s legacy. “

Another said: “Your memory is a heart in which the pulse lives … You are still stimulating in our thoughts .. Oh Zayed, goodness, O soul who lives with us .. as long as we have people who thank the blessings .. You are the deceased who lived his generosity .. Oh who left men to lead the nations.” .

Tweeters expressed the renewed sadness they feel every year for the departure of Sheikh Zayed, and one of them said: “My letters are lost on the anniversary of your death..and I have nothing but the pain of loss..It is renewed every year.”

The tweeters also described Sheikh Zayed that he was a “gift from God” to humanity and the people of the Emirates. One of them said: “Today the world is discovering what you have been doing in secret and your arrival to the poorest parts of the earth to be a reason for their education, medicine and giving them life, despite the passage of 17 years since your departure, people remind you every Day and every moment, and they will be remembered for hundreds of years, the great ones will not be forgotten. Oh God, make him smile in your paradise. “

Another said: “A gift from God Almighty to humanity and the people of the Emirates, he led his people to a prosperous future and topped him in the first ranks in various fields. The UAE has turned into a global model in human giving and the resumption of civilization.”

Many of the tweeters expressed their admiration for the personality of Sheikh Zayed, noting that he was a distinguished leader and history will not repeat him. One of the tweets said: “God created a million leaders and leaders, but he did not create a leader according to Zayed’s description.”

Another said: “On this day like this, a man passed away, which will not be repeated by history. Whoever was the father of his people, may God have mercy on you.”

All the followers’ tweets carried prayers emanating from their hearts to Sheikh Zayed expressing their love and gratitude to him, including: “Oh God, forgive him, have mercy on him, have mercy on our dead and the dead of Muslims, and honor him in the highest paradise as he honored us on earth.” “Oh God, Zayed bin Sultan honored us on earth, so honor him in your paradise. And you are the most generous.

On the other hand, observers said that the exploits of Sheikh Zayed must be transmitted through the generations so that he would be a role model for them in their lives and that his career would continue through future generations. One of them said: “We will continue to tell our children the exploits of Zayed to draw from his thought and imitate his work, even if they are not contemporary with him.”

Another said: “May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed, he passed away, and his humanitarian works continued to testify to his humanity, wisdom and purity of his heart. They remained as free lessons that we will pass on to future generations to follow his path.”

For their part, hundreds of tweeters transmitted pictures of the late in various stages of his life, and they also transmitted the video clip documenting the moment of announcing the news of his death, and commented on it: “The news that the UAE does not forget … the departure of the founding leader.”

On the other hand, tweeters affirmed the continuation of the approach set forth by Sheikh Zayed, and one of them said: “We continue to follow Zayed’s approach and achieve more achievements with the support and guidance of our wise leadership, which is always keen on the elevation of the homeland and the citizen, and the House of Zayed will remain as he wanted it to be.”

In a related context, the tag “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action” invaded the Twitter site, which coincides with the anniversary of Zayed’s departure, as observers emphasized that the UAE’s celebration of this day is an affirmation of commitment to Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of giving and extending a helping hand to the needy. And that this day is a message that carries the values ​​of the people of the Emirates, on which Sheikh Zayed created them.

The tweeters indicated through this tag that “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” embodies Zayed’s approach to goodness in the world, and that it constitutes a milestone in the UAE’s march of giving.

One of the tweeters said: “#Zayed_Humanitarian Day is a day of loyalty and loyalty to the principles established and started by the late Sheikh Zayed, and represents an important milestone for devoting humanitarian work and continuing the path of goodness and giving that was and remains the main pillar of the UAE and its people in its relations with all the peoples of the world.”

Another said: “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work is a pause of reflection on the history of charitable work and humanitarian giving, and a pure humanitarian epic embodying the generosity and generosity of the presence and fingerprints of Zayed the Good in the edifices of humanitarian work, fingerprints that cannot be erased by time, and golden letters for the sake of all humanity.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

