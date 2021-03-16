Citizens and PSOE insist that the vote on the motion of censure will be a choice “between dignity and corruption and it will not be worth standing in profile”. Both parties had an impact on this idea, which they have been repeating since last week, in two statements issued after holding a meeting of their work teams to “define the political program” to be presented by the candidate for the Presidency of the Community, Ana Martínez Vidal, this Wednesday during the first session of the debate.

The teams, led by the Secretary of Institutional Action of Cs Región de Murcia, José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, and the Deputy Secretary General of the Murcian Socialists, Francisco Lucas, outlined a program for the «Government of dignity, based on 24 points, focused on political regeneration and the fight against the pandemic and the subsequent socio-economic crisis.

Sánchez Torregrosa stressed that “next Thursday, the 45 deputies of the Regional Assembly only have two options: dignity or corruption.” The Secretary of Institutional Action assured that “that day there will be no half measures, it will not be worth putting yourself in profile: either we are committed to a decent democracy, or we turn the Government over to trans-fuguism, which is nothing but the greatest expression of corruption.”

In addition, Sánchez Torregrosa pointed out that “it is time to decide which democracy we want”, one “in which the institutions and springs of power are used to maintain that power or the one that we offer, where the laws are not violated. institutions and in which the interest of the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia prevails ».

For his part, the spokesman for the Citizens’ parliamentary group in the Regional Assembly, Juan José Molina, pointed out that “it is a 24-point program that symbolizes the remaining 24 months of the legislature.” In it, “transparency in institutions, economic recovery and the fight against the pandemic” prevail.

Francisco Lucas insisted on the same idea of ​​the orange formation: «If something is becoming clear to us these days it is the need to regenerate the Autonomous Community. We work for a Region clean of turncoats and corruption. Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez have spent these days proud of having sold themselves to corruption. In the PP they are proud to have bought three votes. This is transfuguismo and corruption. It cannot be called otherwise.

“For all these reasons, we continue working tirelessly to restore dignity to the Autonomous Community and the city of Murcia. Stability in institutions is necessary to work for and for citizens. And in that sense we are going to continue working “, he added. “The 45 regional deputies must be clear that what is being voted on next Thursday is not ideology, it is to vote for regeneration or corruption,” concluded the PSRM deputy secretary general.

The regional coordinator of Citizens, Ana Martínez Vidal, and the spokesperson for the socialist parliamentary group, Diego Conesa, will sign the 24-point agreement this Wednesday, at 9.30 am, in the Regional Assembly.