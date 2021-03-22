The motion of censure in the Murcia City Council continues its course. In the absence of 72 hours for the vote to take place, the protagonists of this initiative, Ciudadanos and PSOE have shown their harmony in this regard. The municipal spokesman of the liberal formation, Mario Gómez, commented that the agreement with the socialists “remains intact” at the moment, while José Antonio Serrano, leader of the PSOE, assured that “we are not selling ourselves to the devil”, alluding to possible cases of turncoats among the signatories of the motion.

In the orange ranks they held their first internal work meetings in view of the possible restructuring of the municipal administration Regarding the new government team that may arise after the debate and vote on the motion of censure next Thursday, as acknowledged by Gómez in statements to Onda Regional de Murcia collected by Europa Press.

In this regard, Gómez highlighted the “Unity in your group”. He also assured that the agreement with the Municipal Socialist Group “continues with the same conditions”, which means that the spokesman for the Socialists in the Murcia City Council, José Antonio Serrano, will be the mayor of Murcia for the next two years, until the end of the legislature.

Citizens, meanwhile, continues to work with the PSOE to ‘outline’ the situation of the municipal government team. In this sense, the orange formation had a meeting at the headquarters of Centrofama to work on the Government agreement with the PSOE and, above all, on restructuring the municipal administration. Regarding the possibility that the motion fails, Gómez stressed that “The PP already said that it would work to avoid it”.

“We will not sell ourselves to the devil”



For his part, the spokesman for the Municipal Socialist Group, José Antonio Serrano, recalled that the reason for the motion of censure, which has mobilized the Socialist and Citizen councilors, “focuses on the suspicions and reports of corruption in various municipal contracts “, as recognized in the program ‘Public Square’ of Onda Regional.

In this sense, Serrano claimed to have “a lot of confidence” in the people who have signed the motion of censure, to which he pointed out that “not all of us sell ourselves to the devil and we don’t all have a price», In clear allusion to the possibility that there may be a case of transfuguism among the 15 signatory councilors. However, the Socialist spokesman assured “not having detected anything” and that “15 councilors have agreed to sign this motion of censure.”

On whether it was the right time to carry out this action, Serrano assured that “we have stepped forward when circumstances have marked it,” to which he added that “when many families do not have enough to warm up, when schoolchildren They do not have Wifi to continue their studies; that is when we have taken this step forward ».

Regarding the possible lines of work of the new resulting government team after the motion, the Socialist mayor indicated that a “good roadmap to start with” would be the document of 64 measures signed by the 15 councilors a year ago. However, he recognized that the first is “Prioritize people” and he attacked the Popular Group by pointing out that “managers should be the first to show their face and not the first to get vaccinated.”

Nor, Serrano wanted to reveal how the distribution of powers between the councilors would be. In this regard, he used a sports simile by saying that they are going “game by game” and that once the motion is approved “we will put the details and these issues on the table.”

Finally, the mayoral candidate in the motion of no-confidence against José Ballesta asked the residents of the capital to “be calm” in this possible change in the mandate that will foreseeably be consummated next Thursday because “municipal services are not going to be paralyzed.” .