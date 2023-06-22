The Comité del Pueblo neighborhood in the north of Quito, the capital of Ecuador, became a war zone on Sunday night, when residents of the sector responded violently with stones, sticks and Molotov cocktails to threats from a criminal group that operates in the sector under the command of a woman, who they call with the alias Shepherdess. Almost two hours after the clashes, the policemen arrived and shot down one of the alleged criminals and injured another person.

The combat was recorded by the inhabitants themselves, who organized themselves in a front, removing the cobblestones from the sidewalks, which they beat against the ground until they broke them into small pieces and used them as weapons against the criminals. Community alarms went off for several blocks, alerting people to what was happening and to get out of their houses. “We all steel ourselves,” says one of the witnesses. The violence escalated to the limit of setting fire to the house of Shepherdess, identified as the center of operations for the distribution of drugs. The house burned down and the criminals finished withdrawing when the Police arrived.

This mutation of violence is not a dispute between gangs, it is the reaction to the population’s weariness due to the permanent insecurity that keeps Ecuadorians in anxiety. The pitched battle lasted until early Monday morning. When the Police left, the criminals returned on motorcycles to shoot into the air and shout threats. “They are going to explode bombs against people’s houses and they told us that this is a declared war,” says a resident.

It all started at six in the afternoon on Sunday, when a young woman was assaulted in the sector and people came out to help while the criminals fled. The inhabitants grouped together to guard and found two individuals on a motorcycle who were armed. They asked them to leave, and they did. But after a few minutes they returned with ten more men, all armed, who began shooting at people. “We ran, we took shelter, while they yelled at us and threatened us, until we decided to face it and we went out with sticks to run after them,” says a neighbor.

Police say they have identified the criminal gang and its leader Shepherdess, who has 13 arrests from 2002 to 2021, and who has been escalating in crimes such as drug trafficking, concealment of stolen things, illicit association and the last arrest for organized crime, explains Víctor Herrera, chief of the Police in Quito. “We understand the problems in the sector, the woman who presents herself as a victim is the one who causes the terror,” said Fausto Salinas, commander of the Ecuadorian Police. However, she is not detained, she was not found in the raids, nor was evidence found for a crime, he adds.

The day after the violent confrontation, the residents denounced that the criminals’ threats began to be carried out against some businesses. The Comité del Pueblo neighborhood has about 100,000 inhabitants and is located north of the city. The main problem in the sector is micro-trafficking, the sale of illegal substances, assaults and firearms, according to investigations by the authorities. “This is unlivable, we can’t even go out, we are terrified,” says a neighbor

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

That same Sunday, while the people of Quito confronted the criminals with stones, sticks, machetes, and homemade bombs, President Guillermo Lasso gave a speech on a national network about the security work his government has undertaken. “We are advancing towards the priority objective of strengthening the Police so that it improves its capacity to protect our families,” the president said in his message to the nation, regarding the incorporation of 8,500 police officers.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.