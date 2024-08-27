Mexico City.– Part of the Pink Tide delivered to the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) an amicus curiae, backed by 152 thousand signatures, to demand that the overrepresentation that the 4T achieved in the Chamber of Deputies after the approval of the INE be overturned.

In a rally in front of the headquarters of the judicial body, the National Civic Front and other groups demanded the intervention of the Magistrates to stop the questioned overrepresentation.

Led by the president of the TEPJF, Mónica Soto Fregoso, the magistrates received executives from business elites and leaders of bar associations, who are also opposed to the figure of overrepresentation. According to information from the TEPJF, the president of Coparmex, José Medina Mora; the president of the Mexican Association of Stock Market Institutions, Álvaro García Pimentel; the president of the Mexican Association of Afores, Guillermo Zamarripa Escamilla; and executives from the Business Coordinating Council participated.

The prestigious constitutionalist Diego Valadés, who participated in the Pink Tide demonstration, warned that if the reform to the Judicial Branch is approved in the Chamber of Deputies in the first days of September thanks to the allocation of seats in favor of Morena and its allies, a scenario of mourning will ensue.

“On that day, all defenders of the rule of law in Mexico will be in mourning,” he warned. Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo, spokesperson for the Civic Front, suggested to the elected federal deputy of Morena, Ricardo Monreal, operator of the President-elect, that he approve the reform on September 1 to enable its challenge before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. “Mr. Ricardo Monreal: I take this opportunity to thank you because the violation of the parliamentary process, as the Court has already demonstrated, is sufficient to nullify a reform,” she said. Lucía Medina, spokesperson for the Front, warned that the overrepresentation approved in the INE will make “null the exercise of the rights of minorities, since they will no longer be able to participate in the modification of constitutional reforms and in the presentation of actions of unconstitutionality.” In the afternoon, the Court reported that it had received “1,699 means of challenge against the agreement of the National Electoral Institute (INE) corresponding to the allocation of federal deputies by the principle of proportional representation.”