Remaining six days so that concludeformally, the management of the worst Mexican president.

Yes, on October 1, 2024, Lopez Obrador He will have to hand over the presidential sash to his “creature”, the spurious one Claudia Sheinbaum.

In this way, six years will have ended in which the majority of Mexicans understood that we were alone, without government, without institutions and without a State; what political science calls ungovernability.

Six years in which we were trapped in the middle of the The most corrupt, irresponsible, and least effective government with the largest public debt in history. And, if that were not enough, handed over to criminal gangs.

Six years of one of the biggest spirals of ungovernabilityamidst the ravages of a “narco-state”; with the highest number of violent deaths, disappearances, feminicides, kidnappings and, above all, Victims of the demolition of the pillars of democracysuch as the division of powers and the cancellation of basic freedoms, such as freedom of expression and the press.

But this was nothing new, since, from the dawn of AMLO’s government, many Mexicans understood that the new president was not only a danger to Mexico, but an ignorant, resentful, vengeful leader, concerned only with his image and his business of plunder and predation.

That is why, on a daily basis, a majority of citizens experienced official disdain and, throughout the almost 72 months of management, they learned that nothing could be expected from the institutions of a failed State; an institution headed by an irresponsible and confessed criminal named López Obrador.

A president who, for example, on national television acknowledged that his priority was not to protect the lives and property of citizens – as required by the Constitution – but rather confessed that he prioritized the defense of his allies: criminal gangs, the crooks in his government and his family.

Yes, as incredible as it may seem and as ridiculous as it may seem, those were the priorities of the president who in a few days will go to “La Chingada”.

For 72 months, every day and in every corner of the country, millions of citizens were victims of ungovernability, official inefficiency and a failed state; victims of criminal violence, of death at the hands of lawless and merciless killers; victims of endless kidnapping, disappearance, trafficking and unchecked femicides.

Mexicans are victims of poverty, unhealthiness, poor management of the pandemic; victims of hunger, unemployment, economic failure and, above all, victims of the irresponsibility of the worst Mexican government that the history of our country has ever known; a government that destroyed the health system, medicines, vaccines and, in general, destroyed the public health system, public education and ended democracy.

In fact, in Mexico the figures of “head of government” and even less “head of state” no longer exist, since today, the spurious Claudia is nothing more than a puppet of the only and true owner of Morena; the “boss” behind the throne, the owner of the circus and the clowns.

Therefore, in the face of these distortions by the Mexican State, we citizens are alone, without the protection of the government and even less of the State; at the mercy of the mafia powers that be and the gross impunity that covers up the unstoppable official corruption.

But this is not the first time that we Mexicans have been alone. We were alone in 1968, during the great repression; in 1976, during the first of the great economic crises; in September 1985, during the great earthquake; and we were alone in 1994, due to the assassinations of that year.

And that is why the question arises: Do you doubt that we are alone today?

1.- We are alone because the López Obrador government, as already stated, has abdicated its responsibility to pursue, arrest and punish the bosses and hired thugs of criminal gangs.

2.- Because such criminal gangs –in all their forms– are today partners of the federal government and have taken over quite a few state and municipal governments and positions in the federal and state congresses.

3.- Because at the end of López’s government, violence is worse, insecurity is more lethal, feminicides are an epidemic, as are disappearances and kidnappings. And it is enough to remember that there are 200 thousand violent deaths and almost 150 thousand missing people; the worst war in the world.

4.- We are alone because every day, when the president speaks in an endless tirade, few people believe him, since Obrador has told more than 160 thousand lies in 72 months; he is the most lying president in history and in the world.

5.- We are alone because an illiterate president destroyed the country’s economy, which will be “defeated” by insecurity, violence, the huge foreign debt and revenge against the Judiciary.

6.- Because before the arrival of Covid-19, AMLO had already destroyed health; there were no longer medicines, doctors, adequate sanitary facilities and the IMSS and ISSSTE were experiencing the worst collapse in their history.

7.- Because the irresponsible handling of the pandemic brought mourning to almost a million families who lost a son, a father, a mother, a grandparent…

8.- Because that Mexican to whom 30 million of us entrusted the helm of the country turned out to be a “dunce” incapable of driving a “devil’s scooter”, let alone a nation like ours.

9.- Because the AMLO government is today the largest factory of poor people in history.

10.- Because of the powerful “the poor first” that encouraged millions, today only the insulting “the drug dealers,” the mobsters and the criminals first” remains.

11.- Because the Mexican president has taken it upon himself to tear down the entire edifice of Mexican democracy, in his insane efforts to maintain power indefinitely.

12.- Because Obrador destroyed the separation of powers by subjecting his counterweights to the Judicial Branch and the Legislative Branch.

13.- Because Mexico is no longer a democracy but a tyranny where only one man rules.

13.- We are alone because in the face of the daily constitutional violations carried out by the president and his entire government gang, no one is capable of holding the serial violators of the Magna Carta accountable.

14.- We are alone because the Attorney General’s Office and quite a few ministers of the Court are at the service of the Palace, which leaves the citizen defenseless.

15.- We are alone and at the mercy of all imaginable tragedies, thanks to a capricious president who squandered his resources on his pharaonic works, at the expense of the health and safety of the citizens.

16.- Because 90 percent of the federal government’s public spending is not audited, much less transparent.

17.- We are alone because the autocrat called Obrador subdued the owners of the big media.

18.- We are alone because under AMLO’s government more journalists have been murdered than ever before: 81 journalists killed in 72 months and not a single person responsible has been imprisoned.

19.- Because neither the major media, such as Televisa, Imagen and Milenio – nor the majority of the major press – have been up to the task of questioning, limiting and criticizing the liars, frauds, incompetents and ignorants.

20.- And we are alone because the López Obrador dictatorship advances without opposition, the same one that will continue for another six years, amidst citizen stupidity.

Do you still doubt that we are alone, alone, alone?

In time.

