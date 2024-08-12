Home policy

According to FDP politician Christian Dürr, the citizen’s allowance is too high. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Single citizens’ allowance recipients currently receive 563 euros a month. Too much, says FDP parliamentary group leader Dürr. In view of the inflation trend, he is in favor of a reduction.

Berlin – FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr has spoken out in favour of cutting the citizen’s allowance. In view of the inflation trend, the citizen’s allowance is “currently 14 to 20 euros too high per month”, Dürr told the Picture-Newspaper.

“My suggestion would be a downward adjustment, because the last calculation estimated inflation to be higher than it actually was. That would both relieve taxpayers of up to 850 million euros and increase incentives to work,” said Dürr.

Traffic light coalition justifies increase in citizen’s allowance

Most recently, the citizen’s allowance increased by a total of 12 percent at the beginning of 2024. Since then, single people have received 563 euros a month, 61 euros more. In 2025, Prepare recipients for a possible zero-round.

The traffic light coalition justified the increase in the citizen’s allowance with the “development of the prices of goods and services”, i.e. inflation. Since food prices in particular have risen, the citizen’s allowance must also be adjusted. A reversal of the increase was ruled out: If inflation falls, future adjustments would be “lower again”.

State spending on citizen’s allowance increases

At the beginning of 2024, the standard benefit rates had risen sharply compared to previous years, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Labor at the end of July. This was due to the high inflation before. “We are currently expecting that, given the now declining rates of price increases, there may well be no increase on January 1, 2025, given the current situation.”

Last year, Germany spent around 42.6 billion euros on citizen’s allowance, compared to 36.6 billion the previous year. The state cannot cut citizen’s allowance at will. It is intended to ensure a decent minimum standard of living for those who cannot cover their living expenses from their own income and assets. (dpa/jal)