The CSU regional group leader wants to deport unemployed refugees. He hits a nerve, but is still wrong. A commentary by Klaus Rimpel.

Munich – The mood in the country has changed: after the initial broad willingness to help Ukrainians who fled to us from Russian aggression, stories about lazy and overly demanding refugees now dominate. The truth lies – as so often – between such negative blanket judgements and overly naive help, which even weakens Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

The Russian destructive rage has reached a new peak in recent months, so the suffering of the Ukrainians and legitimate reasons to flee from Putin’s orgy of violence are still there. But of course there are also those in individual cases who have settled in quite well with us, Citizens’ allowance and at the same time renting out their apartment in Ukraine. After two years, it therefore seems legitimate to apply more pressure and to only pay reduced benefits like all other refugees instead of citizen’s allowance.

Two thirds of Ukraine’s refugees are women and children

But threatening, as Alexander Dobrindt did, to send unemployed Ukrainians back into Putin’s hail of missiles indiscriminately is completely excessive. Two thirds of the refugees are women and children whose husbands and fathers are fighting on the front lines. Often enough, they are unable to work simply because they cannot find childcare here. And the German bureaucracy does not recognize their professional qualifications at all or only slowly, which makes integration into the labor market even more difficult.

Politicians cannot ignore the growing discontent among the German population, so Dobrindt has certainly hit a nerve here. But the debate about Ukraine must be conducted as objectively as possible and must not degenerate into a populist hot-button issue. Only one person benefits from this: Vladimir Putin. (Klaus Rimpel)