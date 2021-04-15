Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Citizens affirmed their full commitment to the directives issued regarding adherence to precautionary measures and preventive measures to prevent the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) in the blessed month of Ramadan, foremost of which is physical distancing, lack of large Ramadan gatherings, taking into account all preventive measures, and strengthening the campaign «Ramadan is blessing and safety. »To prevent the spread of the pandemic, until reaching the zero-case phase, especially with monitoring positive indicators about the pandemic’s decline, and a remarkable decrease in daily injuries, in exchange for a continuous rise in recovery cases, and with the cooperation of community members, success in tackling Corona will soon be achieved.

Citizen Shihab Ahmed Al-Naqbi stressed that after the decision of the “Ramadan is a blessing and safety” campaign was issued, everyone in the community must join hands with our wise leadership and the concerned authorities to limit the spread of Corona disease in the month of Ramadan, and reduce the number of injuries without resorting to quarantine and isolation, and that. Because Ramadan without the family and children is not complete. We also realize that the month of Ramadan is an important occasion, in which people gather at one table, but people must protect themselves to limit the spread of the Corona virus, by adhering to physical distancing, and contenting with breakfast and suhoor with family members who live with them in the same house, and avoid receiving Other people, and one of the simple means that please individuals is to use social media to send congratulations and congratulations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, such as the Zoom application, WhatsApp, and contact via phone calls. Al-Naqbi said: This crisis will end very soon, in cooperation with our wise leadership, the concerned authorities and members of society, and everyone must adhere to the month of Ramadan and strive to reduce the rate of injuries, and adhere to precautionary measures, and it is important to physically separate between individuals so that we meet in the near future, and not to have family gatherings. The major increase in the number of injuries, and we are satisfied with breakfast with members of the same family in the same house, and not tolerating wearing a muzzle is an important measure that preserves human health. Citizen Rashid Al-Shaibani explained that by following the precautionary and preventive measures that the state called for and the state took care of, and the “Ramadan is a blessing and safety” campaign, we were able to reach zero injuries, by physical distancing, wearing masks, periodic examination, wearing gloves, not having Ramadan gatherings, and contenting with breakfast with One family is in the same house so that Corona disease does not spread, that the number of injuries is limited, and even that there are no injuries, and we complete the days of the blessed Ramadan with health and wellness. Al-Shaibani said: Every individual in society must show the responsibility that makes him conservative and committed to the laws of the state, and an effective element in society that urges its members to adhere to the procedures and laws that the state has put in place regarding precautionary measures in the month of Ramadan, and reminds them of that from time to time, in addition to participating and volunteering in community services. In the area of ​​community awareness of the need to adhere to and adhere to the precautionary measures during the month of Ramadan. He added my word to my people, we are a people who love challenges, and this is one of the challenges that the world is betting on that we are a people capable of overcoming this crisis with the efforts of our country and our leaders, and the personal efforts of community members to celebrate the joy in the blessed month of Ramadan.

Citizen Imran Al-Hajri indicated that the Ramadan schedule will be at home among the family and spend the useful time among family members, and not to have Ramadan gatherings, whether at home or in restaurants, in order to preserve the health of everyone and to limit the number of injuries, and not to resort to isolation so that he is not deprived of sitting. With his children and his family on the days of the blessed month of Ramadan, and the precautionary measures must be adhered to, including the muzzle, the lack of gatherings, the non-distribution of food to the mosques or among the neighbors, and the reluctance to inform the concerned authorities of any large Ramadan gatherings and any tolerance of the neglected segment of society.

Al-Hajri said: Maintaining health and adhering to the procedures begins with the individual himself and his fear for his family and society so that the incidence of Corona disease does not increase, and it is possible to communicate through social media sites “remotely” from Zoom programs, phone calls, trowels and other programs. The solutions that help reduce injuries are not gathering together, adhering to the precautionary measures, and what the government requires from the person towards social responsibility. He added that he advises members of society to take the vaccine and vaccination against the virus and to adhere fully, and not to gather in order to protect them and society.

Citizen Abdulaziz Al Hosani mentioned that prevention is better than cure altogether in a thousand meaning, and based on the keenness of the UAE and the wise leadership for the safety of citizens and residents on this good land, as part of the campaign “Ramadan is a blessing and safety”, I have taken all precautionary precautions when going out to buy the basic needs for Ramadan breakfast From wearing a mask and gloves, and sterilizing hands from time to time, and upon returning home, I dispose of the used bags and sterilize the items that I have purchased, as this simple work contributes and serves the community in combating the Corona pandemic, and it is important not to Ramadan gatherings and to adhere to reducing the number of individuals Single family. Al Hosani said: I advise community members not to underestimate this pandemic in the month of Ramadan, and to cooperate together to reduce the spread of Corona disease, and to preserve the safety of our loved ones and friends, including the elderly, children and women, and we, as a people, aspire to be one of the first countries that reach zero infections.