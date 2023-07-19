President spoke of “extirpating” what he called “people who were reborn in the neo-fascism put into practice in Brazil” and defended severe punishments

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (July 19, 2023) that the people accused of harassing STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes at Rome International Airport, in Italy, are like a “wild animal”. The head of the Executive also defended severely punishing those “still transmits hate”.

“A citizen like that is a wild animal, not a human being. Citizens may not agree, but they cannot be aggressive, they cannot swear. It is possible to have civilization again”, Lula told journalists in Brussels, the Belgian capital. He participated for 2 days in the 3rd summit between countries of the European Union and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States).

Despite defending non-aggressiveness, Lula said that people linked to what he called “neofascism” need to be “excised”.

“These people who were reborn in the neo-fascism put into practice in Brazil have to be extirpated. And we are going to be very tough with these people so that they learn to be civilized again. We want peace, work, employment, education, health and living well. This is what Brazil wants, this is what Brazil symbolizes”he said.

SEARCH AND SEIZURE

On Tuesday (18.Jul.2023), the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants against the 3 suspects of harassing Moraes. Are they:

Roberto Mantovani Filho 71 years old, businessman;

71 years old, businessman; Andreia Mantovani 45 years old, wife of Roberto;

45 years old, wife of Roberto; Alexandre Zanatta41 years old, Roberto’s son-in-law and realtor.

The trio confirmed in a note released on Tuesday (July 18, 2023) that there was a “initial discussion” between Andreia Mantovani (one of the suspects) and a young man.

However, the suspects stated that they only found out that the man was Moraes’ son when they arrived in Brazil and that the conflict took place without the Minister of the Supreme Court being present, “for other reasons, unrelated to his position and, also, without any political connotation”. Here’s the full (344 KB).

In a statement, businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho, his wife, Andreia Mantovani, and Alexandre Zanatta, Roberto’s son-in-law and realtor, said they had been “severely” offended by one of the young people present in the episode. However, they did not make it clear whether the man was Moraes’ son.

According to the trio, “in no time” they directed “any offense” to Moraes while they were near a VIP area at the airport. They also denied having seen the STF minister or any member of his family in the landing area. “Which makes it clear that the people who eventually offended him or restricted his movement are others”they stated.