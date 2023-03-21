Citizen Sleeper it is meant to bring other stories to the players, it is not clear whether through others DLC or new games within a seriesbut creator Gareth Damian Martin has been very clear about continuing that game world with more content and storytelling.

Interviewed by DualShockers, Martin explained that Citizen Sleeper has a open and large structure and it started as a sort of experiment that was successful and therefore can now expand further. “It was a kind of test, and we then continued it with the DLCs,” explained the author. “Seeing how the DLC has also been successful and people have shown interest, I would like to continue this series of experiments, we’ll talk about it sooner than you think”.

After the initial release, Citizen Sleeper saw the arrival of two DLCs, with a third ending, called Purge, slated to arrive on March 30, 2023. This will involve a proper ending to the story, but this is set to be one of the stories to tell in the sci-fi universe of the game.

“When I came to write that the final, it was a very emotional moment, but I was also happy enough to think that, in truth, this was not going to be the end of everything. Because I really think there’s a lot more to explore and I’d like to make this a world I come back to for a long time.”

In short, Martin intends to further expand the Citizen Sleeper game world, perhaps through other DLCs or with a real new chapter in the series. The game is a very fascinating and engaging narrative RPG, which you can learn more about in our Citizen Sleeper review.