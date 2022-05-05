Citizen Sleeper returns to show itself with a launch trailerwhich remembers how the game is available from today on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, with day one release directly in the service catalog Xbox Game Pass.

We talked more about Citizen Sleeper in the preview released last October and now it’s time to try it out in the final version. It is a Role playing game a science-fiction setting that has the difficult aim of re-proposing, in the videogame field, the freedom and the different possibilities of the “pen and paper” RPG, fruit of the mind of Gareth Damian Martin, previously author of the fascinating In Other Waters.

As reported in our preview, the game is set on an old space station called Erlin’s Eye, where outcasts try to escape the ruthless machine of interplanetary capitalism. The or the protagonist of the game is a or a Sleeper, basically a digital human consciousness on the run who does not want to be captured by the Essen-Arp conglomerate, which claims it as its property.

The player must essentially participate in the life of Erlin’s Eye in order to try to survive while evading his pursuers. All this translates into carrying out work to maintain oneself, in siding with the various factions present, in taking care of and improving one’s body so as not to let it die and in making a whole series of decisions that will have a decisive impact on history.