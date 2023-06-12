Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, the sequel to developer Jump Over The Age’s highly acclaimed tabletop-inspired narrative RPG, has been revealed.

Things are a little bit different this time around, with Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector introducing a brand-new – and steadily declining – Sleeper android protagonist, alongside a new setting where players will need to build themselves a life among the starts.

This particular Sleeper has been hiding out in the Starward Belt at the edge of the Helion System, and, having rewritten their own code in an effort to escape servitude, is now on the run with a malfunctioning body, a bounty on their head, and no memory of their past.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector animated reveal trailer.

In Starward Vector, players pilot their own ramshackle stolen ship, populated by a crew they’ve recruited themselves, as they attempt to navigate a system in crisis – wrenched apart by two warring corporate entities – while taking on contracts to see them through to the next cycle.

It’s all built around a tabletop-RPG inspired, dice-throwing-and-spending system similar to that of the first game, but Jump Over The Age is also promising new mechanics offering “more depth, complexity and challenge”.

There’s not much more to report on Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector just yet, but it’s currently available to wishlist on Steam and is said to be “coming soon”.