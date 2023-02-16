The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the registration of the citizen employee in the private sector in the state’s retirement systems is a condition for obtaining the “Nafes” program support, noting that the employer in the private sector should register the citizen employee in the state’s pension, retirement and social security systems within a month. , as a maximum, from the date of issuance of his work permit, in order to avoid legal penalties and fines.

The ministry stated in a statement yesterday that the employer is legally obligated to register the citizens working for him in the pension, retirement and social insurance systems in the country, while the government supports pension contributions for citizens working in the private sector through the “subscription” program within the “Nafes” program for a period of five years. For salaries that are less than 20 thousand dirhams per month, and the government bears the largest part of the employer’s contributions to the retirement fund for national employees during the first five years of their joining the institution or company concerned.

She stated that the registration of citizens working in the private sector in the state’s retirement systems and the payment of due contributions would enhance their job and social security, and enhance their career in private institutions.

The government launched the “Nafes” program as a pioneering step among its goals to enhance the competitiveness of national cadres to work in various private sector institutions and companies. Professional and academic that guarantees promising opportunities for training program participants in the future.

The Ministry stressed the obligation to register the citizen in the country’s pension systems, according to the procedures followed and the specified legal period, as this would ensure the provision of support to him and the facility in which he works, and thus benefit from the programs and initiatives of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and guarantee the rights of both parties, especially in In light of the facility’s commitment to supply the insured’s share on a monthly basis.