A medical team at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi successfully performed five separate corrective procedures, including three surgeries to treat leg deformities for a young Emirati man who suffered from chronic kidney failure. He received a kidney transplant after five years of dialysis, and the patient was able to walk again.

The 17-year-old, Mohammed Khamis Al Ahbabi, said that his life was a series of challenges, as he faced difficult health conditions that began with kidney failure. After a long wait for a suitable donor, he underwent a kidney transplant, after kidney failure caused deformities in his hips and legs, which exhausted him and his family, who felt sorry for him due to the pain he was suffering from and his inability to move and walk.

The medical team treating him said that the patient was 12 years old when he was diagnosed with kidney failure. Over time, his condition worsened, leading to the deformity and crookedness of his legs. As a result of the disease, he remained confined to the four walls of his home for five years, and had to undergo dialysis three times a week, until he underwent a kidney transplant last year. Although it restored his metabolic health, the deformity in his legs persisted.

“Mohammed underwent a minor surgery to try to correct the bone deformities, but the operation was unsuccessful. Unfortunately, this led to a serious condition called slipped capital femoral epiphysis, which causes significant deformity of the hips along with pain and stiffness,” said Dr Michael Oglu, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at Burjeel Medical City.

“When we received Mohammed, he was suffering from a bone condition that affects about 60 percent of patients with kidney problems. Mohammed had been hit in both knees, a condition where the knees touch but the ankles remain apart. His thigh bones and shin bones were also deformed,” he added.

Oglu pointed out that the complex deformities in Mohammed’s hips and legs were carefully examined. To restore mobility, he recommended five separate corrective procedures in stages through three operations. The first aimed to correct problems in the upper and lower parts of the right femur, while the second operation successfully corrected problems in the upper part of the left femur, and the third surgery repaired the lower part of the left femur and shinbone. He pointed out that the goal of the surgery is to rebuild the upper femur to ensure that the hip joints function well, and to restore the alignment of the lower part of the legs, allowing the body weight to pass directly through the middle of the hips, knees and ankles.

Oglu stressed that the young man, Muhammad, with a well-functioning kidney and successful corrective surgeries, can live a normal life, after he recovered well, and his legs were rebuilt to perform their function perfectly.

The father of the young patient, Khamis Al Ahbabi, confirmed that the corrective surgeries had brought about a significant and noticeable improvement in his son’s condition. He was now able to walk independently without any assistance, noting that the doctor confirmed that with physical therapy, he would be able to regain muscle strength and endurance.