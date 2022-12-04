A diminished civil society is bad for public policy, for business, and for individual happiness; understanding happiness as an act of will (attitude) and civility (citizen participation). Citizen participation can be expressed through voting and community service; it can also take the form of protests and popular discontent, which is now a common theme in many parts of the world. Face-to-face tactics to organize protests have gained importance again, due to concerns about possible retaliation for the vulnerability of social networks in terms of privacy and security. The new powers of expression are being checked with new forms of repression. Despite this, we cannot blindly leave our happiness in the hands of the government. Mayors, governors, presidents, deputies, senators, judges and representatives of institutions such as the CNDH, INE, etc. they must render clear and crystal clear accounts of their performance in fulfilling their campaign promises or the challenges that arise during their duties.

The key issues that impact and shape Mexico today should be at the top of the executive’s agenda. The government must urgently, clearly and in parallel address issues of the rule of law, the economy and inequality. The gaps that exist between the country’s modern productivity and its traditional deregulated economy, while fighting systematized corruption that weakens social cohesion and political stability. It seems impossible to eradicate corruption, as long as impunity for unscrupulous officials continues. There is also the insecurity and rampant violence of organized crime that limit the growth of the country. Another urgent factor is the economy without progress in its commercial diversification – 81% of our exports continue to go to the US – and the low productivity due to the country’s gray economy, together with little investment in training and research and development. In terms of infrastructure, industrial policies that better distribute prosperity and reduce these gaps are required. Human capital is another issue that is reflected in the shortage of skilled workers that hinders the country’s transition to higher quality jobs. The latter is part of the inequality in Mexico where 1% of the population has 43% of the wealth of the entire country.

Dear reader,

Citizen participation is vital to follow up on the campaign promises of our public servants. The citizen asks, the official answers. The morning is not a forum for accountability. The wise people did not ask for it; and even so, it will not be easy to remove from the executive power those remnants of a good president…. despite a Mexico with remnants of weariness.

