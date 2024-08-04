Juarez City.- During the month of July, more than eight thousand people took advantage of the discounts offered by the Municipal Treasury to regularize their Property Tax accounts, highlighting the participation of citizens in this tax regularization program.

Carlos Israel Nájera Payán, general coordinator of Social Communication, reported that last month a 100 percent discount was implemented on the collection of late fees on Property Tax accounts, a measure designed to make it easier for taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations.

In total, 4,833 taxpayers who were already up to date with their payments took advantage of the offer to keep their accounts in order.

In addition, 2,148 people who had accumulated arrears in their payments regularized their accounts, benefiting from the discount and avoiding further penalties.

Another 1,165 taxpayers also attended to negotiate payment agreements, which demonstrates an active response by the community to the Treasury’s offer.

The financial impact of these payments was significant, generating a total income of 65 million 575 thousand 281 pesos during the month of July.

This amount represents an increase of just over 9 million pesos compared to the previous year, evidencing a greater participation in the tax regularization program. Nájera Payán highlighted that the 100 percent discount on the collection of late fees will continue in effect during the month of August, encouraging taxpayers to take advantage of this opportunity to catch up on their tax obligations.

Contributions can be made at municipal cash desks or through the Juárez Conectado digital platform, making the process easier for all citizens.

The response of the population to the discount program reflects an interest in keeping accounts up to date and avoiding additional surcharges, which contributes to greater revenue collection and better management of public resources.

