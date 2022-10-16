The work of the business chambers represents an exercise in citizen participation, in the last column I wrote about the efforts of COPARMEX and the Interchamber to build a coordinated urban mobility project, today I want to do it about CANACINTRA on the occasion of its 75th anniversary and the recent talk with Eng. Rodolfo Madero who, in addition to being a successful businessman, is a sensitive human being, with values, upright, a promoter of transparency and accountability, and very participatory in issues that have a positive impact on the city; The talk about him was from his origins, the hard and disciplined work so that his companies are successful and continue to generate employment, his time and experience as President 2 times of CANACINTRA and many other topics that inspire, motivate and are an example .

I fully agree when he says that the only counterweight that the Government has is society, and if society is not organized, it is not united, it is not in chambers, institutions, alone we cannot against authority.

Again, and as in each column I emphasize citizen participation as a motor to generate better living conditions in our community and in citizen spokespersons to point out and propose, many are waiting for opposition only from political parties, but when one is not in agreement on abuses, lack of transparency and accountability, inefficient public services, insecurity, etc., one is the opposition.

It is incredible how in the eyes of all we have an inefficient, corrupt, arrogant government and we say little about it, it may be fear of reprisals, just when we live in a time where our rights are not safeguarded, where the government owns the SAT and uses him as an executor of revenge, where the presumption of innocence is non-existent and where freedom of expression is just a poem in the constitution, I don’t know if it is fear and/or apathy but what is a reality is that no government owns a city, in fact, does not own anything, it is the citizens who provide the means and the money so that it works and organizes itself on behalf of all; hence the importance of being on the lookout, of pointing out, of asking for accounts, of demanding good administration that is reflected in a better quality of life and a better city.

I congratulate the business chambers and on this occasion especially CANACINTRA Mazatlán for carrying out, in addition to their own functions, a series of events and conferences between people with different roles in our society, who are positive references and have a clean life charter that allows them to express themselves in full voice.

It is time to unite, for the brotherhood that characterizes us, for our immediate future and for justice and social peace.