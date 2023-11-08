Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 08:55



The march against breast cancer started from the Mula Town Hall square, after the reading of a manifesto by a neighbor who suffers from this disease. Afterwards, it continued through several streets and ended at the Juan Carlos I roundabout, where several activities were carried out.

Representatives of all political parties in Mula, as well as health professionals, participated in the march, organized by the local group of the Spanish Association to Fight Cancer. The Local Police and Civil Protection were in charge of the security of the event.