Citizen initiatives | The citizen’s initiative driving the narcotics use space experiment is moving forward to the parliament

In the justifications for the initiative, attention was paid to the increase in the number of drug-related deaths. For example, THL has recommended experimenting with supervised use rooms as one way to prevent drug-related deaths in Finland.

Parliament gets to ponder the question of whether drug use rooms should be tried in Finland. The citizen’s initiative driving the drug use space experiment has collected 50,000 signatures, which means that it will proceed to the parliament’s consideration.

The justifications for the initiative draw attention to the fact that drug-related deaths have been increasing in the 21st century.

According to the Statistics Finland, 258 people died from drugs in Finland in 2020.

Helsinki according to a multi-professional investigation commissioned by the city, supervised use facilities could reduce overdose deaths.

The authors of the citizen’s initiative propose to start the preparation of a law, so that field trials of the use of narcotics would be possible.

Drug use facilities are controlled facilities where narcotics can be used in clean and controlled conditions.

of STT According to a survey sent to parliamentary groups earlier in July, the governing parties, the Left Alliance, the Greens and Rkp, are in favor of establishing utility rooms. The opposition party Kokoumus and the prime minister’s party SDP approach them cautiously and openly. The centre, the Christian Democrats, the Basic Finns and Liike Nyt have a negative attitude towards the establishment of utility rooms.

Citizen initiatives need 50,000 declarations of support to advance to the parliament. Nowadays, citizens’ initiatives expire at the end of the election period when the parliament changes, which is why the initiatives can remain completely unprocessed.