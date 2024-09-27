Citizen initiatives | The citizen’s initiative demanding the end of the oil rebellion collected 50,000 signatures, advances to the parliament

Citizen initiatives|The initiative collected the 50,000 signatures needed for the parliamentary hearing in two days.

27.9. 19:41 | Updated 27.9. 19:52

Environmental movement Demanding an end to the animal rebellion citizen initiative advances to parliament. The initiative collected the 50,000 signatures needed for the parliamentary hearing in two days.

The initiative demands that the court should order the environmental movement to be dissolved and define the organization as an organized criminal group.

At the beginning it is presented that Elokapina’s original purpose of working for the good of the environment has been overshadowed by criminal activity. According to the initiative, Elokapina is “completely comparable” to an organized criminal group, which gathers together to commit crimes.

In addition, the initiative demands that the Elonvaalijat ry, which supports the Elokapini, should be abolished and removed from the register of associations. The initiative claims that Elonvaalijat is acting against the Association Act, because it finances Elokapina’s criminal activities.