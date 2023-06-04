Sunday, June 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Citizen initiatives | A citizen’s initiative to ban consolidating treatments is advancing to parliament

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Citizen initiatives | A citizen’s initiative to ban consolidating treatments is advancing to parliament

Policy|Citizen initiatives

The initiative exceeded the necessary limit of 50,000 declarations of support.

Citizen initiative to ban reintegration treatments will go to parliament. The initiative exceeded the required 50,000 declarations of support on Sunday.

The purpose of the Rikkomaton citizen initiative is to ban treatments that aim at the so-called rehabilitation of sexual and gender minorities.

When the citizens’ initiative has collected 50,000 declarations of support in six months, it will proceed to the parliament’s consideration. The citizens’ initiative can be submitted to the parliament when the number of declarations of support has been checked and approved.

The previous citizens’ initiative to ban integration treatments advanced to the parliament in 2021. The initiative lapsed, because the social and health committee did not deal with it before the spring parliamentary elections.

#Citizen #initiatives #citizens #initiative #ban #consolidating #treatments #advancing #parliament

See also  Opposition criticizes government for buying Viagra pills
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Muscovite killed a drinking buddy and surrendered to the police

Muscovite killed a drinking buddy and surrendered to the police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result