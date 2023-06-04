Citizen initiatives | A citizen’s initiative to ban consolidating treatments is advancing to parliament

The initiative exceeded the necessary limit of 50,000 declarations of support.

The purpose of the Rikkomaton citizen initiative is to ban treatments that aim at the so-called rehabilitation of sexual and gender minorities.

When the citizens’ initiative has collected 50,000 declarations of support in six months, it will proceed to the parliament’s consideration. The citizens’ initiative can be submitted to the parliament when the number of declarations of support has been checked and approved.

The previous citizens’ initiative to ban integration treatments advanced to the parliament in 2021. The initiative lapsed, because the social and health committee did not deal with it before the spring parliamentary elections.