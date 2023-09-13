Citizen initiative | Parliament is discussing drug use rooms, live broadcast underway

A citizen’s initiative on the electricity price ceiling is also under consideration.

Parliament today, Wednesday, will discuss a citizen’s initiative proposing a trial of supervised use facilities for drug users.

The citizens’ initiative was handed over to the parliament in June. It collected more than 55,000 signatures.

HS shows the referral discussion as a live broadcast. From the referral debate, the citizens’ initiative goes to the social and health committee.

On Wednesday, the Parliament will also discuss another citizens’ initiative, which proposes to adjust the electricity price ceiling.