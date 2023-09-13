Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Citizen initiative | Parliament is discussing drug use rooms, live broadcast underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in World Europe
0

A citizen’s initiative on the electricity price ceiling is also under consideration.

Parliament today, Wednesday, will discuss a citizen’s initiative proposing a trial of supervised use facilities for drug users.

The citizens’ initiative was handed over to the parliament in June. It collected more than 55,000 signatures.

HS shows the referral discussion as a live broadcast. From the referral debate, the citizens’ initiative goes to the social and health committee.

On Wednesday, the Parliament will also discuss another citizens’ initiative, which proposes to adjust the electricity price ceiling.

#Citizen #initiative #Parliament #discussing #drug #rooms #live #broadcast #underway

See also  France's prime minister resigns – Macron probably has a successor ready
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result