The Department of Criminology, the General Department of Criminal Evidence at Dubai Police, has developed innovative methods to identify the accused and limit the circle of suspects related to crimes, and conduct interviews with victims, especially vulnerable groups of women and children, witnesses, in addition to the accused, to ensure the degree of awareness, awareness and memory ability. Accurately recounting the events when the crime occurred.

Acting Director of the Department of Criminal Psychology, Head of the Criminal Psychology Department, Captain Assistant Expert Muhammad Suleiman, told “Emirates Today” that these methods include a memory imprint, with an accuracy of 99%, and contributed to uncovering the mystery of a murder, in addition to psychological tests. Sophisticated memory tests help to check the accuracy of the statement and the mental state of the accused.

He revealed that these tests contributed to solving many issues, including the death of a five-year-old girl affected by her stepmother’s assault on her, and the maid’s strangulation of her newborn immediately after birth, and many other cases.

In detail, Captain Muhammad Suleiman said that the Department of Criminology consists of three sections, the first of which is the Department of Behavior and Personality Analysis, which undertakes various and important tasks, including the prior preparation of interviews with the parties to the case, through indirect analysis of a person’s behavior, through information collected through the system. The unified criminal or his activity on social networks, and other sources, then puts certain hypotheses and sets interview questions, to ensure a high rate of accuracy.

He stated that the department uses an advanced technology to ascertain the involvement of the accused in various crimes, which is the “memory fingerprint” by using a specialized smart analysis device that measures the rate of brainwaves’ height when the suspect views the tools used in committing the crime or the location of its occurrence, and provides an accurate analysis of the extent of these tools in his memory.

He pointed out that the application of this type of fingerprint depends directly on psychology, explaining that a person’s memory stores events, life details and experiences in it, and when they appear in front of him again, the brain is stimulated and issues waves as a result of recovering these events, and thus the person’s knowledge of the latest can be measured by measuring These waves are known as “P300”.

He added that Dubai Police had recently updated the memory fingerprint reader, in cooperation with the manufacturer, to become more flexible and easy to use.

Suleiman said that the Department of Behavior and Personality Analysis also practices what is known as “psychological autopsy” for people who have committed suicide, in order to determine the causes and rebuild the psychological state that led the person to do so.

He added that the second department in the department is the Criminal Psychology Department, which prepares psychological reports for the accused and the rest of the parties to the cases, to ensure the degree of awareness and awareness when committing the crime, pointing out that criminal psychology experts are distinguished from others by having experience in two different disciplines, the first is psychology and the second criminal aspect.

He pointed out that there is close cooperation between the department and the judicial authorities, especially the Public Prosecution, which usually asks to ensure the accuracy of a person’s statement, so we assess the perception and mental abilities, and resolve the issue of insane allegations.

He explained that the department pays special attention to children, applying an advanced scientific protocol in writing their testimonies, pointing out that one of the important and relevant issues that the department has resolved is the case of an assault on a five-year-old girl that led to her death.

He explained that this case was devoid of material effects, and we had only witnesses who were the two sisters of the deceased girl, two girls of nine and seven, in addition to an African maid, and the father, noting that the Public Prosecution requested to verify the accuracy of the children’s statements.

He added that forensic psychologists applied the children’s interview protocol on scientific grounds that take into account the psyche of the two girls, and ensure that no suggestive questions are asked that direct them to a specific answer.

He confirmed that the two girls were accurate in their statements, and explained how the stepmother, who is residing in the country, used an exaggerated punishment when a child made a mistake, beating him severely and covering his tracks with clothes, or using hot pepper and closing the bathroom door on him for a long time, and the maid corroborated these testimonies, The father admitted that he was aware of some of these practices but was not interfering.

He indicated that an interview was conducted with the accused stepmother, and it was confirmed through psychological tests that she had aggressive, irritable and angry tendencies.

He added that the department also cooperated with the Public Prosecution in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the case of a maid who was pregnant, and hid it from the owner of the house, until labor came to her in the bathroom, and she gave birth and choked the child with a piece of cloth and threw it in the garbage, pointing to an interview with her to determine the degree of her awareness when carrying out the crime, and what If she suffers from a mental illness or was affected by the circumstances of childbirth, and it was confirmed through psychological tests that she was aware of everything she was doing and was responsible for the crime, and she was convicted.

Notable achievements

Captain Muhammad Suleiman stated that the Criminology Department generally includes 10 experts, nine citizens and one resident expert, and the female component represents 50% of the human cadre, and it has great experience in dealing with women and children, and three additional experts are being qualified.





